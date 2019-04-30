Top Tips For A Flawless First Impression: How To Impress Prospective Clients

Did you know that it takes an average of just 7 seconds to form a first impression? In business, you rarely get a second chance, so it’s crucial to impress first time around. If you’re looking to attract new customers and boost sales, here are some top tips to take on board.

Smile!

Nothing breaks the ice and makes potential clients feel welcome like a smile. When you meet customers for the first time, make eye contact and flash a friendly smile. This will put the client at ease and ensure you come across as warm and approachable.

Cleanliness

If you’re ushering customers into a store, a salon, a restaurant or a cafe, or you’re inviting potential clients to attend meetings at your business premises, cleanliness is essential. Dirty windows and carpets and tatty wallpaper and paintwork can put people off in an instant. Make sure the premises are sparkling clean and use a diffuser or room spray to add a fresh scent. If you host meetings at your office on a regular basis, it’s worth investing in professional cleaning services or looking into options like buying a carpet cleaning machine. Visit steamaster.com.au for more information. As a business owner, it’s always wise to take a step back and think how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot. If you were a client turning up at the office for the first time, what would your initial impression be?

Punctuality

If you’re serving a new customer or you’re meeting with a client, punctuality is key. You don’t want to keep your customer waiting. If your employees can’t turn up on time, this may make a prospective client feel like they can’t rely on you. If you’re late due to circumstances beyond your control, for example, you get stuck in a traffic jam after an accident, contact the client and explain what has happened. You can either reschedule or ask them politely if they mind waiting.

Presentation

If your team meets clients on a face to face basis, presentation should always be a priority. Your employees are an extension of your business, and you want them to showcase your brand in the best possible light. Make sure everyone is aware of their responsibilities and what is expected of them in terms of what they wear to work, and how they present themselves. If people look scruffy, this can prompt questions about professionalism. For useful dress code tips, take a look at this article https://www.thebalancecareers.com/formal-dress-code-attire-4051115.

Research

If you’re meeting a client for the first time, prepare in advance. Do your homework, find out more about the individual or the business they represent and think about how you want the meeting to go. If you’re giving a presentation, rehearse beforehand and make sure you have facts and figures to hand.

In business, you can make or break a deal within a matter of seconds. You may not always get a second chance, so making a flawless first impression is essential.