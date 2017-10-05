Top Tips for a Girly Weekend on the Gold Coast

Enjoy some retail therapy

There’s so much to do and see on the Gold Coast that it’s hard to decide what takes priority on a girls’ weekend. But, just to kickstart your planning process, here are a few suggestions for what to do on a great girly weekend.

Who doesn’t like some time at the shops? And it’s even better if you’re with friends you can trust to give you their honest opinion about the clothes you’re trying on, rather than with a partner or husband who just wants to leave the shop! Head to Pacific Fair, where you’ll find around 400 stores including designer brands like Gucci, Prada and Tiffany & Co. as well as high-street stores such as H&M, Zara and Sephora.

As well as the shops, there are plenty of places to stop for a coffee or lunch, and there are also handy facilities such as luggage storage and a visitor lounge, in case you want to put your feet up for a bit mid-shop! Located at Hooker Boulevard, Broadbeach, you can drive or take the free shuttle bus service to get there.

Try your luck at a casino night

The Gold Coast has some great casinos, and it’s a fab way to spend the evening with the girls. Dress up in cocktail dresses and start the night off with a drink at the bar, before hitting the gaming tables. Set a budget so that you don’t get carried away and see how much luck you’ve got on your side at games like roulette, baccarat and blackjack.

To make sure you’re fully prepped to beat your fellow players at the tables, get some practice in online before you go. You can choose between standard online casinos which take fiat currency payments or bitcoin casinos, where bets are placed and withdrawal and deposit transactions are carried out in the digital currency. Sites like Bitcasino offer all the casino games you’d find in a traditional casino, and if you choose to play the live dealer games, you’ll also get the experience of having a real dealer taking your bets and talking you through the games. Wherever you decide to do some practice play, new players get a welcome bonus when they first sign up. This means you’ll have some extra playing credits while you’re learning how to play.

Get some pampering in!

Part of the fun of being away with the girls is getting some time to relax. And what better way to do that than having some beauty treatments with your mates? Be sure to include some spa time in your weekend plans – probably a good option to follow a big night out.

A short drive into the Mudgeeraba Hinterland will bring you to On Eagle Wings Mountain Retreat & Spa, which is set against beautiful rolling countryside. Book a half-day spa package or choose a couple of individual treatments such as relaxing massages, facials, manicures or pedicures. When you’ve been pampered, relax by the pool and take in the fantastic views over the trees towards the ocean.

Alternatively, L’Aqua Day Spa on Surfers Paradise Boulevard, Surfers, is set up to welcome groups of ladies. They have a high tea and spa combination for group bookings of four or more. With a range of face, body and massage treatments, you’ll all be able to relax and chat while you get cosseted for the afternoon.

Whatever your Gold Coast weekend with the girls includes, make sure you plan ahead so that you can pack as much fun as possible into your time together.