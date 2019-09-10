Top tips to get your summer BBQ entertaining skills fired up

As the days get longer and the weather warms up, leading US manufacturer, Char-Griller, is ready to amp up those skills and take our favourite Aussie summer social activity to a whole new level. All of these products are available in Australia at Bunnings.

Good barbecuing starts with the right tools for your cooking style. Whether you’re down to play it safe, or wanting to step it up with the big boys, cooking up storm and taming the flames for that perfect spread of mouth-watering meats and perfectly charred vegetables is a skillset to be admired in this part of the world, and we’ve got the hottest BBQ tips to get you fired up.

1. Grill it right

Start with the right grill for your needs. For the ultimate all-round charcoal cooking experience, Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker (RRP $549). Featuring a spacious capacity, enamel bowl and ceramic Smokin’ stone to help achieve even cooking temperatures for those delicious, smoky flavours and a double wall insulated design to use less charcoal and reduce airflow to better achieve the right temperature. Alternatively, step it up a notch with the Char-Griller Ceramic Kamado (RRP $798). Boasting premium grade insulating ceramic material, the Ceramic Kamado is a bbq, grill, smoker and oven, all rolled into one. Ideal for roasting, baking, searing, smoking and grilling, this all-star includes two pop-up timber side tables, an all-weather cover and ash tool, meaning you’re ready to rock from setup.

2. Scrape it before you make it

Those wanting to bring the professional grilling experience into their backyard should opt for the Char-Griller Deluxe (RRP $229). Designed with a large cooking surface area, storage rack, shelf and food warming rack this bad boy can be easily converted to a Texas Style Offset Smoker by attaching the Side Firebox; a portable steel grill with cast iron cooking plate and removable sliding ash draw. And if you’re looking for a real party pleaser, the Char-Griller Double Play (RRP $599) dual fuel grill & smoker offers the convenience of gas with the flavour and experience of charcoal.

To make sure your grill doesn’t stick whilst you’re cooking, and to ensure cleanliness, pre-heat your grill and give it a good scrub with the Char-Griller Triple Grid Grill Brush (RRP $11.98) to remove any debris, scraping it off with a spatula before wiping it down with a little oil on a wadded paper towel. You’ll want to use tongs; it’ll be hot! The Char-Griller 3pc Tool Set (RRP $29.98) contains all the grilling essentials; tongs, spatula and a fork, with 46cm ergonomic, heat resistant handles to keep you protected and prepared.

3. Starting off strong

A chimney starter makes kicking off your BBQ quick and easy. The Char-Griller Charcoal Chimney (RRP $19.95) is simple to use and takes about 20 minutes to prepare coals; simply place crumpled paper at the base, fill it with charcoal and light from the bottom. Alternatively, an electric charcoal starter, like the one available from Char-Griller, offers a more natural way to start your grill, with coals ready for use in 10 minutes.

4. What’s your flavour?

Picking the right fuel for your grill is crucial to both performance and flavour. Char-Griller Lump wood charcoal (10kg RRP $28.98) offers a superior burn that infuses food with a rich wood-fired flavour. The large wood sized pieces burn hotter and for longer making it the ideal fuel for low ‘n’ slow masterpieces.

5. Cut to the chase

No matter what your meat (or veg) of choice is, it is important to understand what cuts work best for each BBQ technique. The most tender cuts of beef, like the rib and tenderloin, are the ones farthest from the head, whilst the toughest areas of the animal are the chuck and shank cuts because they are worked the most. When it comes to lamb, most sections are usually fairly tender, meaning their respected cuts can be cooked using dry heat as well as slow cooked using indirect heat on a low heat grill. Chicken thigh is more suitable to slow cooking compared to the breast, which will dry out much quicker. When cooking chicken, always ensure that the internal temperature reaches 75°C to ensure all bacteria is eliminated. With regards to pork, the most popular cuts come from higher up on the animal, with the most tender being the rib and loin. The shoulder/ham, and hock/leg are the toughest areas of the pig.

Practice makes perfect, so you’d best get started on brushing up on those skills in time for summer! Why not try your hand at one of the mouthwatering recipes below?

Whole Snapper with Ginger

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

1.8 – 2kg snapper, cleaned and scaled

4 coriander stems and roots

2 long chillies, halved lengthways

20g ginger peeled and julienned

1 golden shallot, peeled and finely sliced

1/2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp grated palm sugar

1 tbsp lime juice

Rice to serve

GARNISH

1/2 cup coriander leaves

1 long chilli, deseeded and julienned

10g ginger peeled and julienned

2 tbsp crispy shallots

METHOD:

1. Preheat BBQ on a medium – high heat.

2. Place snapper on a clean surface and insert coriander stems, chillies, ginger and shallots into the cavity of the snapper. Gently place the snapper into a Fish Griller and secure. Transfer to the BBQ hot plate and cook for 30-35 minutes, turning halfway through.

3. Meanwhile in a saucepan gently heat sesame oil, coconut oil, fish sauce and palm sugar, dissolving the sugar, stir through the lime juice and pour over the fish while hot. Top with coriander leaves, extra chilli, ginger and crispy shallots. Serve with rice.

Chicken Burgers with Lime Mayo

Serves: 12

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Prep Time: 15 mins

INGREDIENTS:

1 x 350g chicken breast

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon sea salt

12 mini bread rolls

3 pieces thin bacon

1 avocado

3 pieces of good cheddar cheese slices, quartered

INGREDIENTS – LIME MAYO:

½ cup good egg mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon chilli sauce

METHOD:

1. Cut chicken into 12 x 1cm thick slices.

2. Combine cumin, coriander and paprika and toss together. Rub over the chicken pieces ensuring that all pieces are coated evenly.

3. For the mayo combine all of the ingredients together and set aside.

4. Preheat BBQ to a high heat, when hot, place the chicken pieces on the grill and cook for 2 minutes each side.

5. Place the bacon on the grill and cook for 1 to 2 minutes each side until golden and crisp, break into large pieces.

6. Place the avocado in a bowl and roughly smash with a fork.

7. To assemble, halve the buns, place some avocado on the bottom, top with a piece of chicken, a piece of cheese and some bacon.

8. Add a spoonful of lime mayo before adding the top of the bun to assemble the burger.