Top Tools to Measure your site’s SEO

As a business owner, you want to know how your site is doing. From the number of visitor’s you get each month, to the purchases made, to the amount of time visitors are on a particular page. Not only so you can optimize your site, but also to ensure you can make changes where your site is faltering. If you are ready to see the greatest returns, and want to manage your site’s content in one place, there are several dashboard sites you can use. These are a few top options, which are easy to use, and easy to understand the data as it is presented to you.

SEM Rush

SEM rush allows you to view analytics. If you want to find out how long visitors are on a page, you can view this. If you need to see if site visits are down, you can check this. Or, if you want to see if visitors are led to your site via backlink, you can also view this data. Easy to read charts and graphs not only present relevant data, but make it easy for you to project and create changes throughout your site as well, to ensure you improve ranking over time.

Alexa

No, not Google’s Alexa, but the web information company. You can utilize the various tools on the dashboard to help you implement new changes and recreate your site. Add shopping cart features, incorporate Paypal and other payment systems, change backlinks so they load faster. Whether you need data, need to make changes on your site, or simply want easy to read graphs and charts, you’ve got it here with this tool.

SEOCombine

Search engine optimization is key to your site's success. The right keywords, proper spacing, the right word count, and relevant "readable" content, are all essential if you want to outrank competitors. If you should change keywords, if you need ideas for new content, or if you need to see which pages are properly optimized (and which ones aren't) you can use this resource. You have various tools, you can incorporate payment features, you can add blog content, and you can obviously see the analytics to help you get your site to where it should be. If it is faltering or there are issues with optimization online, this tool will help you recreate your content and website.

A website that is dull or isn’t drawing in visitors is not doing your business any good. So, when changes have to be made, you have to know how to make them, and where they should be made. Online tools such as these are going to provide you the detailed analytics you need, to really optimize your site and content. Whether you are a web-retailer, e commerce site, or general blog content writer, these tools can help you optimize your site, increase visitors, and increase click through rates in no time.