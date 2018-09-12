Top Ways in Which Parents Can Help Their Kids Succeed In School

Ensure School and Home Environment Is the Same

Formal school is traditionally where kids are expected to learn. While this is indeed the case that formal school is the one institution which imparts kids with lifelong lessons, parents also have a key role to play in helping their kids succeed school-wise. Below, we share with you some top tips that parents can employ in order to improve the performance of their kids in school.

One of the proven ways that help improve student performance is ensuring that the home environment functions more like the school environment. When these two environments complement each other, the student will know what to do at all times and will grow up disciplined. Some of the things which parents have to maintain in tandem with the school environment at home pertains to the use of electronic devices meaning that if the school permits only the use of devices for a limited time, then the same should apply at home and it is the choice of the child to decide if he wants to play roulette online or access social media sites with that limited time. In addition, parents need to make sure that behaviour, dress code, and acceptable language are all the same at home and at school.

Focus On Attendance

Attendance is crucial and parents should focus on attendance in as much as focusing on results. Sometimes, kids come up with different excuses just to miss school but as a parent, one should not entertain these excuses. This is not to say that parents have to force kids to go to school if the child is clearly sick or in distress. Catching up with others after missing even a day’s work may prove difficult for some kids, therefore, it’s imperative that kids do not miss school unnecessarily.

Have Time to Talk With Your Kids about School

Another crucial thing that players have to do in order to ensure that they help improve their kids’ performance in school is to regularly talk with them about school. There are times when a little push is all that a child needs in order to take school work seriously and as a parent if you talk about school with your child, s/he will put in the extra effort.

Get Involved

Getting involved in school activities is also another way that parents can employ as a way of motivating their kids to love school. When kids see that their parents are making an effort to get involved in different school activities, they will also be persuaded to take school work more seriously. There are different ways in which parents can get involved in school activities. Parents can attend school concerts, parents can opt to give career talk on career guidance days, volunteer to read a story to the class, work as a part-time library assistant, join the parent-teacher school group, plan school parties and organise educational trips or fundraising activities among others.