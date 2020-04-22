Top wish list for Australian mums this Mother’s Day

We’ve always known mum is a pro at juggling, but this year mums are doing more than ever before. From being the teacher mum, to the gourmet, cuddly or calming mum to the working mum, every mum is aand deserves to be spoiled and appreciated this Mother’s Day (Sunday 10 May).

New findings from the ‘Bing Lee Multiple Hats Mum Report’ provide Australians with insights into what mum wants this Mother’s Day.

Supporting the latest Mother’s Day campaign #MultipleHatsMum and commissioned by family-owned Australian retailer Bing Lee to mark its new warehouse in Melbourne, the ‘Bing Lee Multiple Hats Mum Report’ highlights that practical (not pampering) gifts are on-trend this year.

The national survey found that almost a third (31%) of respondents believe that a new smartphone is a top gift this Mother’s Day, and over a quarter (26%) of mums surveyed confirmed a smartphone was their preferred present – suggesting that keeping in touch with family, friends and colleagues with the latest technology, video conferencing apps, along with great camera functionality is a high priority for most.

The ‘Bing Lee Multiple Hats Mum Report’ found that close to a quarter (24%) of Australians believe mums would love to have a new white good appliance as a gift for Mother’s Day, followed by a food processor (22%) and exercise equipment (19%). The Australian mums surveyed backed up the popularity of white good appliances, with one third (33%) saying they would love to have a new white good appliance, such as a washing machine, dryer or microwave in their home in the future. Additionally, almost three in ten mums (29%) confirmed a robotic vacuum is on their wish list, which would certainly help the increased cleaning of the home at this present time.

Well-known Australian TV personality, and mother of two Natalie Bassingthwaighte says, “The role of us mums in the family home is busier than ever in the current environment and we are all trying to wear multiple hats. Not only are we trying to run an organised household, we are also attempting to work remotely while playing the home chef and substitute teacher! The juggle (or struggle) is real and as a parent of two young kids myself, I can definitely relate to the many hats that Australian mums wear daily, now more than ever. This Mother’s Day, all mums definitely deserve a gift that brings them positivity and enjoyment, recognising all the hard work they do.”

As part of the campaign, Bing Lee has launched www.multiplehatsmum.com.au which will help Australians pick a gift mum will love through a virtual wish list that mum can complete. Natalie is also helping Bing Lee encourage Australians to share an image of their mum, their family or a friend who is a mum to their Instagram and explain why they are a deserving recipient of an extra Mother’s Day treat this year.

“Both Bing Lee and I want Australians to show a little piece of gratitude for all these wonderful women in our lives. That’s why we’re launching the #MultipleHatsMum social media competition and rewarding a special mum with a $1000 Bing Lee gift card,” said Natalie.

Spoil your mum this Mother’s Day – visit www.multiplehatsmum.com.au for gifting inspiration, and have your mum create a wish-list for your chance to win the ultimate Mother’s Day gift.