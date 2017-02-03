Australian Women Online

Venice

If you’re heading to Europe, there are five Italian cities you must visit before returning home. Venice for it’s romance and cuisine. Rome for it’s history. Milan for it’s trendy vibe, Florence for it’s architecture and Bologna for it’s wine and medieval character.

The land on water. For a start, Venice’s cuisine will satisfy all, with its fresh minimalism and emphasis on and local produce. The scenery is beyond divine and the typical layout of Venice on its own is enough to excite. With loads of intertwining alleyways, stunningly spread rivers and streams, astounding architecture and infinite character. However, if only visiting for a day then you may not grasp the true beauty and culture of Venice. The true beauty is hidden away from the tourist-populated areas.

Rome

Not only is it the capital of Italy but it was also the capital of the Roman Empire, which already displays the history behind this city. The monuments, architecture and scenery are some of the best in Europe. That is what is so brilliant about Rome, you can walk down a side street and discover a landmark, which you never knew, existed, and there is literally beauty in every corner- impossible to miss.

Milan

As apposed to the bigger cities like Rome and Venice, Milan is more trendy and urban but that doesn’t mean that the typical Italian vintage style isn’t intertwined throughout. Milan is full of hidden secrets and designer shops. Also, the selection of hotels in unimaginable, each carefully decorated with taste. In Milan, one of the most common methods of transport is by bicycle. Please remember when you are from an area in the EEA, to carry your European health insurance card when travelling inside of Europe, and if you don’t have one you can apply here.

Florence

With narrow boulevards, authentic vineyards and some of the most spectacular architecture. The design and detail on a majority of the buildings and monuments is beyond picturesque. And if you love your gelato, San Gimignano is also the home to the previous Gelato World Champion.

Bologna

Bologna is home to some of the best wine, typical Italian dishes and the two towers. Bologna is full of exhibitions, museums and medieval character. And did you know, The University of Bologna is the oldest academic establishment in Europe. Also, Piazza Maggiore is full of cute boutiques and markets.