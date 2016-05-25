Travel: An International Model Shares Her Top 5 Travel Beauty Secrets

1. Hydration

It’s always a tough time when it comes to leaving your favourite beauty products at home whilst you jet off on holidays, especially for the skin. International Model and Fiji Airways Ambassador Phillipa Steele will make the withdrawal period a bit easier with her top 5 travel beauty secrets that allows her to step off the plane with the confidence to step straight into a photo shoot.

The high altitude and cabin air pressure can be very drying for the skin. In order to prevent dehydration and dry skin, it is important to make sure you are drinking plenty of water before, during and after the flight.

To further boost hydration throughout the flight, start off with a hydration sheet mask for an instant kick of moisture. After your mask, apply a rich layer of face cream to seal in the moisture. If you have extra dry skin, try mixing in a few drops of rosehip oil.

It’s minimal effort yet you’ll step off the flight feeling replenished and your skin will be glowing.

2. Bare Faced

Try to avoid wearing heavy make-up such as foundation. Keeping your skin clean and allowing your skin to breathe when there’s no shower for 24 hours is key to preventing break outs and will do wonders for your complexion. It also means you can pamper yourself with hydrating face masks throughout the flight without any hassle. If the thought of going bare-faced makes you uncomfortable, try to replace your foundation with a tinted moisturiser.

3. Beauty Sleep

Nothing beats a good night’s sleep. Not only will you come off feeling energised and ready to explore a new city, your skin will reap the benefits too. If you’re a light sleeper, make sure you come prepared. Pack some tea which contains particular herbs such as valerian, chamomile and peppermint which can help you relax and doze off. If noise is a factor, pack ear plugs to sound off unwanted noises and a silk eye mask to block out light.

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of Fiji’s largest exports, and is used in Fiji as a natural skin moisturiser. Lightly smooth some organic extra virgin coconut oil over the face and hands just before you doze off to sleep. When you wake up, wipe the coconut oil off with some facial wipes and you will be amazed at how soft and revitalised your skin will feel!

You might be thinking that rubbing oil on your face will cause breakouts, but coconut oil does the complete opposite! Coconuts contain antimicrobial properties which prevents germs or bacteria from clogging up your pores.

5. Concealer

Concealer is the number one travel necessity for hiding any blemishes or signs of jet lag. Just before landing, apply a small amount of concealer under each eye and with your index finger, lightly rub in until blended. You will walk off the plane looking like you’ve slept for days. If you don’t own any concealer, there are always the duty-free counters to trial before leaving the airport.

Phillipa Steele is an International Model and Fiji Airways Ambassador. Based in Fiji but for 6 months of the year, Phillipa is travelling to New York, Paris, France and Switzerland.