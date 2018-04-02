Travel: Canada from East to West Tour

Discover Canada from East to West on this CostSaver trip. Experience the best of Canada on this trip from East to West. From Toronto, Canada’s largest city, to beautiful French speaking Quebec with its cobblestone streets and renowned Quebecois delicacies to the sights of Old Montreal. Explore the astounding natural beauty of the Canadian Rockies, marvel at the wonderful scenery offered by National Parks and get acquainted with mountain towns and their stunning backdrops before you head from sky-to-sea into beautiful British Columbia. Be delighted by charming Victoria before sailing through the picturesque Gulf islands to Vancouver, one of the most naturally beautiful cities in the world.
Tour Operator: Trafalgar Australia
Price (AUD): $3595.00*
Region: North America
- BANFF: View stunning landscapes on a sightseeing tour
- JASPER: Enjoy an orientation tour of this charming town and free time in Jasper National Park
- KINGSTON: Embark on a narrated cruise through the scenic Thousand Islands area of the St. Lawrence River
- MONTREAL: Embark on an orientation tour of the city led by a Local Specialist
- NIAGARA FALLS: See the American and Canadian side of the falls aboard a cruise
- QUEBEC CITY: Explore Old Quebec with a Local Specialist. Iconic Breakfast at a Cabane a Sucre (Sugar Shack) where you’ll learn how maple syrup is made
- TORONTO: Sightseeing includes Chinatown and the CN Tower and insight into traditional native arts at the Storyboot Project, a TreadRight Heritage Initiative
- VANCOUVER: Sightseeing includes Gastown, Chinatown, Stanley Park and Prospect Point
- VICTORIA: Enjoy a sightseeing tour of the city. Iconic Breakfast at world-famous Butchart Gardens in the Blue Poppy Restaurant with light pouring in through skylights and garden views
*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by tour operator.
About Trafalgar
From humble beginnings under the gaze of Nelson’s Column in London’s Trafalgar Square, Trafalgar now boast over 300 unique trips – all of which are fuelled by a shared passion to create human connections around the world.
With ties to more Local Specialists, hoteliers and suppliers than any other guided holiday company, Trafalgar understand how important it is to work with those who know the destinations best. After all, it’s the people and places we’ve known since 1947, with feedback from over five million guests, that fuel our innovation to craft simply the best trips.
From the iconic to the unexpected, Trafalgar connects you with the soul of a destination like no other. You get the real thing, without worrying about a thing.
With included meals, luxury coaches and VIP access to iconic sites, we have all the details taken care of so you’re free to just ‘be’ – be happy, be in the moment, be inspired.
With 97% guest satisfaction and 53% repeat travellers, we’re your champions of happy. We believe so much in what we do, we publish our live, unedited reviews online for everyone to see.
We enable you to live The Good Life, wherever in the world you may be.