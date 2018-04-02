Travel: Canada’s Rockies Tour

Take in snow-capped peaks, ice-blue glaciers and pounding waterfalls on this Regional Explorer trip. Venture to the land of the grizzlies and glistening glaciers-your in-depth exploration of the Rocky Mountains begins in Stampede country, taking you through scenic icefields, breathtaking lake landscapes, and alpine villages before you embrace your inner Canadian and learn the art of playing the puck from a local pro.
Tour Operator: Trafalgar Australia
Price (AUD): $2560.25*
Region: North America
- City tour of Banff
- Scenic drive along the Icefields Parkway
- Visit Jasper National Park, ride aboard an Ice Explorer on the Athabasca Glacier, Banff National Park
*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by tour operator.
