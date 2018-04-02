Travel: Classic China Tour

This all-embracing trip visits China’s must-see cities: eclectic Beijing, historic Xi’an and buzzing Shanghai. Follow in the footsteps of the ancients – up the ornate steps of the Forbidden City and to the ramparts of the Great Wall, snaking its way across the rolling countryside, and through the winding ancient alleys of Beijing’s hutongs to learn about Chinese traditions over a home-cooked lunch.
Tour Operator: Trafalgar Australia
Price (AUD): $4044.28*
Region: Asia
- City Tour of Beijing, Xi’an and Shanghai
- See local people practicing T’ai Chi in the morning and the Shanghai Acrobats
- Visit Tiananmen Square, Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven and walk the Sacred Way in Beijing and the Terracotta Warriors in Xi’an, the Jinmao Tower in Shanghai and the Great Wall of China
*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by tour operator.
About Trafalgar
From humble beginnings under the gaze of Nelson’s Column in London’s Trafalgar Square, Trafalgar now boast over 300 unique trips – all of which are fuelled by a shared passion to create human connections around the world.
With ties to more Local Specialists, hoteliers and suppliers than any other guided holiday company, Trafalgar understand how important it is to work with those who know the destinations best. After all, it’s the people and places we’ve known since 1947, with feedback from over five million guests, that fuel our innovation to craft simply the best trips.
From the iconic to the unexpected, Trafalgar connects you with the soul of a destination like no other. You get the real thing, without worrying about a thing.
With included meals, luxury coaches and VIP access to iconic sites, we have all the details taken care of so you’re free to just ‘be’ – be happy, be in the moment, be inspired.
With 97% guest satisfaction and 53% repeat travellers, we’re your champions of happy. We believe so much in what we do, we publish our live, unedited reviews online for everyone to see.
We enable you to live The Good Life, wherever in the world you may be.