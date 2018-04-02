Travel: Egyptian Voyager Tour

Cruise through Egypt’s ancient culture on this 9 day trip, which takes in Luxor and Aswan.
A tale of a great emperor and beautiful queen are the highlights of this journey past temples, tombs and antiquities, cruising the mighty river Nile from Luxor to Aswan. Follow the frenetic pace of Cairo, and imagine Alexander the Great and Cleopatra’s great Alexandria, today Egypt’s cultural capital.
Tour Operator: Trafalgar Australia
Price (AUD): $3125.00*
Region: Middle East
- City Tours in Cairo and Luxor
- Cruise in a felucca across the Nile
- View the Great Pyramids and Sphinx at Giza, the High Dam and the Unfinished Obelisk in Aswan and the Roman Theatre in Alexandria.
- Visit the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the Temple of Isis on the island of Philae, the temples at Edfu and Kom-Ombo, the temples of Karnak, the Valley of the Kings, Queen Hatshepsut’s Temple and the Colossi of Memnon in Luxor and the Coptic Monasteries in Alexandria
*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by tour operator.
|
About Trafalgar
From humble beginnings under the gaze of Nelson’s Column in London’s Trafalgar Square, Trafalgar now boast over 300 unique trips – all of which are fuelled by a shared passion to create human connections around the world.
With ties to more Local Specialists, hoteliers and suppliers than any other guided holiday company, Trafalgar understand how important it is to work with those who know the destinations best. After all, it’s the people and places we’ve known since 1947, with feedback from over five million guests, that fuel our innovation to craft simply the best trips.
From the iconic to the unexpected, Trafalgar connects you with the soul of a destination like no other. You get the real thing, without worrying about a thing.
With included meals, luxury coaches and VIP access to iconic sites, we have all the details taken care of so you’re free to just ‘be’ – be happy, be in the moment, be inspired.
With 97% guest satisfaction and 53% repeat travellers, we’re your champions of happy. We believe so much in what we do, we publish our live, unedited reviews online for everyone to see.
We enable you to live The Good Life, wherever in the world you may be.