Travel Essentials For Every Backpack

The concept of backpacking is an extremely exciting one, isn’t it? Jetting off abroad with just a backpack and nothing else is exhilarating and empowering. Of course, if you’re going to have the most amazing time on your trip, it’s important that you make sure that you’re properly prepared and that your backpack has everything that you need in it.

Wondering what some of the must-have backpacking essentials are? Below is a guide to a few vital items that every backpacker really should carry!

Hygiene essentials

It’s a good idea to always carry a range of hygiene essentials when traveling, to ensure that no matter where you are you’re able to remain hygienic. Think essentials such as a bar of soap, toothpaste or toothpaste dots, deodorant, a washcloth, and wet wipes. You might also want to keep a bottle or two of hand sanitiser to hand, as well as some antibacterial hand and face wipes.

Medication

You should also consider carrying any medication that you might need with you, such as an inhaler, for instance. It’s also worth carrying a few medical essentials with you, just in case you should need them while you’re away. Ideally, you want to carry items such as pain killers, antihistamines, antiseptic cream, and plasters, among other must-have medical items. If you have regular medication, it might also be worth taking a copy of your prescription with you, so that should you need a refill, you’re covered.

Outdoor must-haves

While you’re exploring, you should assume that you will be spending a lot of time outdoors, which is why it’s important to pack some outdoor essentials. These include items such as a sun hat, Grahams Natural Sunscreen SPF 40+, an SPF lip balm, a water bottle to stay hydrated, and after sun in case you end up catching a little too much sun. You can find some fantastic solid aftersun blocks, making the product easier to transport and use while on the go.

Pack electricals

Don’t forget to pack all of your electrical essentials. It’s not just a case of remembering to pack your smartphone, it’s also about making sure that you’ve got the charger too. You don’t want to end up having to waste time trying to find a new charger because you left yours at home. It’s also important to pack converter plugs so that you can use your lead wherever you go. You might want to consider buying a multipurpose converter plug that caters to every place you’re visiting.

In terms of the other electrical items that you might want to pack, a tablet is a good idea – you could opt to pre-load this with all of your favourite downloaded films and TV shows so that you don’t need internet to watch them. If you’re an avid reader, you might also want to pack an e-reader if you have one – that way you don’t need to worry about packing lots of books into your bag and taking up unnecessary space.

There you have it, a guide to some of the travel essentials that every backpacker needs to pack.