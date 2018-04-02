Travel: European Supreme Tour

This all-embracing Discoveries trip of Europe, visits Vienna, Budapest, Belgrade, Athens, Assisi and more.
It’s the A to Z of Europe. Thirteen countries – centuries of culture and history, mesmerising natural landscapes and a feast of flavours on one journey of discovery. From the architecture of Amsterdam to the medieval monuments of Germany, Austria and Bulgaria. Explore myths and legends in Greece, ancient history in Italy and the glittering capitals of Paris, Vienna and Budapest.
Tour Operator: Trafalgar Australia
Price (AUD): $8241.25*
Region: Europe
- City tour in Vienna, Budapest, Belgrade, Sofia, Delphi, Athens, Assisi, Pompeii, Rome, Florence and Paris
- Cruise along the River Rhine
- Orientation of Amsterdam, Heidelberg, Munich, Kalambaka, Innsbruck, Venice and Lucerne
- See the Lorelei Rock, the Vineyards of Burgundy, Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi and the Somme Battlefields in France
- View the White Cliffs of Dover, the battle site of Thermopylae and the Abbey at Monte Cassino
- Visit the Fisherman’s Bastion in Budapest, Temple of Apollo in Delphi, Acropolis in Athens, Excavations in Pompeii, the Sistine Chapel, Colosseum and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome and Eiffel Tower in Paris
*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by tour operator.
About Trafalgar
From humble beginnings under the gaze of Nelson’s Column in London’s Trafalgar Square, Trafalgar now boast over 300 unique trips – all of which are fuelled by a shared passion to create human connections around the world.
With ties to more Local Specialists, hoteliers and suppliers than any other guided holiday company, Trafalgar understand how important it is to work with those who know the destinations best. After all, it’s the people and places we’ve known since 1947, with feedback from over five million guests, that fuel our innovation to craft simply the best trips.
From the iconic to the unexpected, Trafalgar connects you with the soul of a destination like no other. You get the real thing, without worrying about a thing.
With included meals, luxury coaches and VIP access to iconic sites, we have all the details taken care of so you’re free to just ‘be’ – be happy, be in the moment, be inspired.
With 97% guest satisfaction and 53% repeat travellers, we’re your champions of happy. We believe so much in what we do, we publish our live, unedited reviews online for everyone to see.
We enable you to live The Good Life, wherever in the world you may be.