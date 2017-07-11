Travel: Exceptional Foodie Tour of Beautiful Puglia

Share this: Twitter

Exceptional Foodie Tour of Beautiful Puglia. Seven-Day Food & Wine Tour of Stunning South-Eastern Italy. Save 32% Off this trip with Luxury Escapes Australia and Tours by Luxury Escapes.

$4499*

Discover Italy’s most exciting culinary destination, Puglia, on a luxury seven-day gourmet tour. Immerse yourself in the beauty, culture and gastronomy of southern Italy whilst staying in a stunning historic hotel and a 17th-century farmhouse. Set sail on the Adriatic Sea on a private yacht, receive expert culinary tuition from Italian chefs, gain access to local artisan producers including a burrata cheesemaker, Puglia’s oldest existing olive oil estate and a prestigious local winery. Includes daily breakfasts, gourmet lunches and five unforgettable dinners, sightseeing and more for just $4,499 per person (twin share), valued up to $6,650. Check out the exclusive video below.

Italy is famous the world over for its cuisine and the Puglia region, in the sunny heel of Italy’s ‘boot’, is one of the country’s most exciting culinary destinations. With its fertile soil, olive groves and tradition of fishing, Puglia produces some of the freshest and most delicious produce imaginable, all of which can elevate even the simplest of dishes into something exceptional.

Only a small number of people are lucky enough to have ever gained access to the region’s artisanal food producers, which are not usually open to the public. Witness cheese-makers at work as they craft fresh burrata, observe the process behind the production of local olive oil at the region’s oldest existing estate, sample beautiful fresh seafood, engage in hands-on cooking lessons and so much more, all against the backdrop of Italy’s beautiful Adriatic coast.

Retailer: LuxuryEscapes.com

Travel Deal: Seven-Day Food & Wine Tour of Stunning South-Eastern Italy

Location: Europe

Price: $4499*

Retail Value: $6650

Discount: 32%

*All prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer