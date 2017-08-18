Travel: Health and Fitness Holidays for Families

From encouraging exercise and good nutrition, to taking active and healthy family holidays, parents can take small steps towards creating the foundations for healthy behaviours that will last their children a lifetime.

With the winter soon ending in Australia and New Zealand, the start of the warmer weather invites an opportunity for implementing new behaviours and habits. Although schools have various healthy initiatives in place, parents need to do more to teach their children healthy eating habits at home, and model these behaviours themselves. Simple measures, such as portion control, limiting snacks, reducing sugar intake and involving children in the preparation of food are good first steps to making positive changes.

Likewise, engaging in regular physical activity with your child will help them maintain a healthy weight, promote optimal growth and boost their confidence. At least 60 minutes of physical activity per day is recommended for children aged five and above, and presents a wonderful opportunity for parents to bond with their children.

For parents looking to completely overhaul their family’s health, a family wellness holiday could be the key, where healthy eating, regular activity and joint meaningful experiences can kick-start healthy habits and create lasting memories. Research[3] has shown that children value family holidays more than toys and other material goods, demonstrating that parents should be saving their hard-earned cash for healthy travel experiences with their children, rather than the latest gadget.

Family wellness holidays allow parents and children to enjoy extended periods of playful downtime together, away from the stresses of regular life, and can strengthen the parent-child bond. They also offer the perfect opportunity for children and adults alike to discover a new hobby or hidden sporting ability, which they can continue long after the holiday. Aside from the physical and emotional benefits outlined above, holidays are also believed to advance children’s brain development and improve concentration skills, demonstrating a clear link between holidays and educational attainment.

Health and Fitness Holidays for Families

Health and Fitness Travel, experts in tailor-made wellness holidays worldwide, recommends the following health and fitness destinations for families.

Thailand: Soneva Kiri

Nestled on the northern coast of Koh Kood amongst palm fringed hills and a secluded bay, Soneva Kiri offers an exceptional wellness holiday for the entire family. Each of the expansive 38 luxury villas are designed to blend in with the landscape and provide a rustic, back to nature experience. With a range of activities available for children of all ages, you’re bound to have a guilt-free time relaxing at your own pace before coming together for a tree pod lunch break and group activities or fitness classes that come after. Relax during a spa afternoon or out on a fishing trip for a family bonding holiday that’s guaranteed to create some lasting memories.

Vietnam: Fusion Maia

Visit Vietnam and enjoy some well-earned family time at a wellness retreat that dedicates itself to the art of relaxation. Enjoy some soul-centring exercise together as you and the kids experience Fusion Maia’s signature style of yoga, suitable for all levels. Rebalance your bodies as parents indulge with holistic treatments, while little ones join in with their own mini treatments. Say goodbye to your frantic daily routine at home to make the most of your family-friendly yoga vacation.

Oman: Zighy Bay

Combine family fitness with a taste of adventure at this luxury retreat in Oman, set upon its own private beach and surrounded by spectacular mountains. With a dedicated Kids clubs for children and teens, youngsters can enjoy activities including treasure hunts, swimming relays and beach bowling, as the teens try out slack lining, rock climbing and yoga. With kayaking, mountain biking and paragliding, there is no end to the excitement for mum and dad too.

For advice, guidance and booking visit www.healthandfitnesstravel.com.au or call 1300 551 353.