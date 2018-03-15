Travel: Hidden Gems of Ireland

Discover the beauty of The Emerald Isle and celebrate all things Irish this St Patrick’s Day with this virtual tour of the Hidden Gems of Ireland, thanks to Trafalgar.

With a history and culture steeped in folklore and good-humored ‘craic’, there’s no surprise Dublin boasts a myriad of charming secret spots and only-locals-know hangouts.

Relax like a local and stroll the, once used to transport all the Guinness out of the city. With a dedicated clean-up campaign each year, the area is now the perfect spot to grab a coffee and soak up the city’s atmosphere. Find time to wander on your Wonders of Britain and Ireland trip.

Located on the south side of Dublin city, Merrion Square is one of the best examples of surviving Georgian architecture in Dublin. Go beyond the famed statue of Oscar Wilde (a former resident of No.1) on the Britain and Ireland Highlights trip, and discover The Jester’s Chair – dedicated to the late Dermot Morgan that we all know and love from British sitcom, Father Ted.

The 19th century, Victorian-built, George Street Arcade, is one of the oldest of its kind in Europe and boasts an abundance of treasures inside. Less than five minutes’ walk from the famous Temple Bar district, this enclosed market features loads of independent boutiques, stalls and dining options. Peruse the shops during your Irish Highlights trip.

Dublin has twice been voted the friendliest city in Europe, as well as being crowned UNESCO City of Literature. The home of the poet Seamus Heaney and the author James Joyce is possibly best summed up by the fact that you can go on a literary pub crawl.

For arguably the best pint of Guinness in Dublin head to Kehoe’s Pub in the heart of South Anne Street. As soon as you walk through the door, you feel the sense of history – almost like being in someone’s family home. Grab a pint of the black stuff while you’re in town on the Britain and Ireland Panorama trip.

For a glimpse of old-world grandeur, head straight for the The Long Room at Trinity College – the main chamber of The Old Library at the esteemed institution. At nearly 65 metres in length, it is filled with 200,000 of the Library’s oldest books and is one of the most impressive libraries in the world (perfect for a mid-sightseeing breather). Visit during your Treasures of Ireland trip.