Travel Ideas for Your Summer After School

Can’t wait for the school to be over? A completely new chapter of your life is about to begin, so why not celebrate this transition? Aussie teens most certainly think this is a smart idea, which is precisely why after-school summer vacations known as schoolies are so popular. Are you thinking of making the most out of your schoolie but feel uncertain about where to go? Keep on reading then!

Cambodia – Phnom Penh

After tasting crabs with kampot peppers at any of the food stalls that flood the streets, take a stroll along the banks of the Mekong River. Then join a boat tour, or maybe have a cocktail? Finish your day in the central market of Phnom Penh and buy a couple of souvenirs to take home. Your budget will hardly suffer even if you stop for a day to do all of these things; Cambodia, and its capital, Phnom Penh, is even cheaper than the neighbouring countries of Thailand or Vietnam. You can stay in the Cambodian capital for only 16 AUD a night.

Latvia – Riga

The city of Riga in Latvia used to be considered a very economical schoolie destination; of course, exploring the whole of Latvia would definitely be amazing, but if you want to focus all your attention on one place, Riga most definitely deserves it. Nowadays, this city is more beautiful than ever but the prices are still low. Make sure to explore the city on foot to admire the amazing details of its old town that’s also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hungry? Visit a food stall in an old hangar in the central market to try Baltic specialties. The price of accommodation varies, but you can still find a city centre location for around 27 AUD.

Macedonia – Lake Ohrid

As someone who’s just finished high school, you may not find Macedonia that attractive at the first sight. But that’s because you probably don’t know where to look. Forget about the cities and towns, and head to Lake Ohrid. Another home to UNESCO World Heritage site, Lake Ohrid will definitely make you fall in love with it: the culture, the people and the history. From amazing towers and churches to explore to lovely beaches and great nightlife, Lake Ohrid will be a perfect destination for all kinds of student groups and preferences. Not to mention that it’s rather simple to find accommodation. The prices usually range from 16 to 30 AUD. But, if you’re willing to stay a bit farther away from the lake, in Biljanini Izvori, you may be able to find an accommodation for as low as 6.5 AUD.

Fiji – Plantation Island

If you really want to get the best of schoolies 2019, most definitely consider Fiji as your go-to destination. For instance, Plantation Island Resort is one of the most popular options as it offers a ton of fun activities for all youth to enjoy. As you can imagine, the nature is absolutely gorgeous and the food is diverse and delicious. What’s more, you can take your pick and try surfing, scuba diving, Bula biking, sailing, golf, water park and water sports, sky diving, helicopter tours, etc. There’s literally no room to be bored when visiting Fiji.

Finland – Helsinki

Interested in something completely different? Maybe Finland is not the cheapest country and the winter is a bit cold, but it has so much to offer that you may even wish to replace the Aussie sun with harsh Scandinavian climate. That said, Helsinki is an extremely safe and comfy city, with a very rich alternative scene. The museums and galleries such as the Ateneum or the Museum of Modern Art EMMA are great, while club Tavastia features many interesting rock bands. And, of course, don’t go home without having attended an ice hockey game (there’s a match every week).

Always choose your group vacation destination so that there’s something for everyone; or, make sure that you can all work together in order to make a unified decision. Either way, prepare and organize in advance so that you can have the best time when summer comes.