Travel: Incredible Sri Lanka Tour – from Wildlife Safaris to Five-Star Hotels

Incredible Sri Lanka Tour – from Wildlife Safaris to Five-Star Hotels. Explore One of 2017's Hottest Destinations. Save 45% Off this trip with Luxury Escapes Australia and Tours by Luxury Escapes.

$2999*

Fall in love with the unspoiled beauty of Sri Lanka whilst staying in luxury five-star accommodation, on an eleven-day tour (max. 16 travellers) tailored by Luxury Escapes. Encounter incredible wildlife such as leopards, buffalo and more on safari at Yala National Park, embark on one of the world’s most sought-after and beautiful train journeys from Kandy to Hatton, enjoy an all-inclusive stay at the beautiful Ceylon Tea Trails, visit an elephant orphanage, and much more. Only $2,999 per person (twin share, low season), valued up to $5,475.

Elephants, lush tea plantations, idyllic beaches, historical ruins and bustling cities: everything iconic about Sri Lanka is captured in this tour tailored for you by the expert team at Luxury Escapes. Embark on one of the world’s most scenic and sought-after train journeys from Kandy to Hatton, passing pretty tea plantations along the way, come face to face with magnificent wildlife at an elephant orphanage, meet leopards, buffalo and more at Yala National Park, sample fragrant brews and explore vast plantations at the Ceylon Tea Trails, and climb the Sigiriya Rock Fortress.

Stay in a series of five-star hotels, each offering a unique style distinctive to their location. Experience the award-winning Jetwing Vil Uyana luxury eco resort and the beachfront Jetwing Yala near Yala National Park – winners in the 2016 World Luxury Hotel Awards for ‘Luxury Forest Hotel 2016’ and ‘Luxury Wildlife Resort’ respectively, and recipients of the TripAdvisor 2017 Travellers’ Choice Award – both of which are ranked within the top ten hotels in Sri Lanka on TripAdvisor.

Experience an incredible all-inclusive stay at the award-winning small luxury resort, Ceylon Tea Trails where every bungalow has its own housekeeper, chef, butler and houseboys. Immerse yourself in the world of Ceylon teas, from visiting the lush, surrounding gardens to sampling fragrant brews and exploring local trails by mountain bike or on foot.

