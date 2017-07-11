Travel: Nine-Night Sydney to South Pacific Cruise

Nine-Night Sydney to South Pacific Cruise. Stop at Tropical Islands in New Caledonia and Vanuatu. Save 12% Off this trip with Luxury Escapes Australia and South Pacific Cruise.
$899*
All aboard the Voyager of the Seas for a nine-night tropical island cruise experience. Cruise to the dreamy South Pacific islands of Lifou and Noumea in New Caledonia, plus Vila and Mystery Island in Vanuatu aboard the Voyager of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's dazzling cruise liner with ten swimming pools and whirlpools, 14 bars, clubs and lounges, a Vegas-style casino, an ice-skating rink, mini golf, spa and more. Enjoy nine nights in an Interior Stateroom with all meals on board for only $899 per person (twin share), valued up to $1,026.
With a plethora of facilities onboard including swimming pools, an outdoor cinema screen, a casino and more, there will never be a dull moment onboard.
This cruise departs from Sydney on 3 December 2017.
|
