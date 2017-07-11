Travel: Once-in-a-Lifetime Nepal & Mt Everest Base Camp Trek

Share this: Twitter

Once-in-a-Lifetime Nepal & Mt Everest Base Camp Trek. 14-Day Nepal Trek Plus One-Night Five-Star Hotel Wind-Down. Save 54% Off this trip with Luxury Escapes Australia and 16-Day Nepal & Mount Everest.

$1249*

Behold the spectacular beauty of Nepal and the Himalayas on an unforgettable 16-day adventure, including a 12-day Mount Everest base camp tour and trek and a one-night luxury wind-down at the five-star Gorkana Forest Resort. Includes domestic flights between Katmandu and Lukla, nightly accommodation, daily breakfasts and select additional meals including a welcome dinner with cultural entertainment, return airport transfers, a Kathmandu city tour, a massage, yoga classes, the services of an English-speaking guide and porter and more for just $1,249 per person (twin share), valued up to $2,700.

Experience the exhilaration of trekking to the famous Everest Base Camp and explore the mesmerising heart of Sherpa Country.

Nepal is world-famous for its natural beauty with towering mountains, lush green valleys, picturesque farmlands, hilly trails and forests full of rare and exotic wildlife.

Retailer: LuxuryEscapes.com

Travel Deal: 14-Day Nepal Trek Plus One-Night Five-Star Hotel Wind-Down

Location: South Asia

Price: $1249*

Retail Value: $2700

Discount: 54%

*All prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer