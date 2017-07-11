Travel: Private Luxury Tour For Two with Safari: South Africa & Zambia

Share this: Twitter

Private Luxury Tour For Two with Safari: South Africa & Zambia. Private Luxury Escapes Tour to Cape Town, Stellenbosch & Beyond. Save 38% Off this trip with Luxury Escapes Australia and Tours by Luxury Escapes.

$7999*

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime, 14-day private luxury tour for two to South Africa and Victoria Falls. Sleep in a treehouse at an award-winning luxury safari lodge, spot the famous ‘Big Five’ – lions, elephants, buffalo, rhinos and leopards – in their natural habitat, stay at a historic wine estate in one of South Africa’s most celebrated wine regions, spend an evening sleeping under the stars in the African bush, explore beautiful Cape Town and more. Includes luxury accommodation, all internal flights, daily breakfasts and additional meals including à la carte lunches and wine tastings, private airport transfers, game drives, guided sightseeing and more from just $7,999 per person (twin share), valued up to $12,950 per person.

With vibrant cities, plains where some of the planet’s most majestic creatures roam free and lush vineyards sweeping at the feet of soaring mountains, the incredible country of South Africa offers travellers endless inspiration. From the coastal city of Cape Town to Stellenbosch wine country and beyond to Victoria Falls, discover the best this spectacular part of the world has to offer on a luxury tour created by the experts at Luxury Escapes.

See lions, elephants, buffalo, rhinos and leopards up close in their natural habitat, sleep in a treehouse at an award-winning luxury safari lodge, stay at a historic wine estate in one of South Africa’s most celebrated wine regions, take a cable car up Table Mountain, spend an evening sleeping under the stars in the African bush, explore beautiful Cape Town and much more.

Package includes all internal flights and transfers between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Madikwe in South Africa and Livingstone in Zambia.

Retailer: LuxuryEscapes.com

Travel Deal: Private Luxury Escapes Tour to Cape Town, Stellenbosch & Beyond

Location: Africa

Price: $7999*

Retail Value: $12950

Discount: 38%

*All prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer