Travel: The Cultural Dynamo of New York City

One of the most modern cities in the world, New York also manages to keep the cultural elements strong – as can be seen in the huge variety of restaurants and cultural attractions. The skyline and the soaring skyscrapers, beckons weary travelers as the Statue of Liberty comes into view via air or water. With so many options, hop on hop off tours might be the best way to see the sights most representative of the Big Apple, where your camera can catch this trip of a lifetime and preserve it for posterity.

A Rich History of the Arts

Given that New York houses both the American Museum of Natural History and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it should come as no surprise that it draws many thousands – millions, even – of art aficionados and browsers alike every single year.

The Metropolitan boasts many masterpieces from Egyptian and Greek antiquity, and is an absolutely cavernous building that you couldn’t hope to see all of its wonderful treasures in a single visit. There’s a whole section dedicated just to medieval Europe, which requires one day-long trip to reasonably peruse.

Located in the western part of Central Park sits the Museum of Natural History. It spans four large city blocks and 45 different exhibition parts inside; which is understandable given the 32 million artifacts housed inside. The fare is a bit more modern than the Metropolitan, with a huge portion dedicated to the wonders of the Universe.

Coney Island

This peninsular entertainment destination is in New York’s famed Brooklyn borough, and covers an area of just about 440 acres – all of which is dedicated to tourist attractions. The Coney Island Mermaid Parade draws massive crowds every year since its inception in the early 1980s. It’s intended to start the summer season off with a bang, and if you happen to make the trip around this time of the year, it will be most memorable.

Aside from that, there are bathing pavilions, amusement parks and seaside resorts. The New York Aquarium is a must-visit for the kids, and the Coney Island Cyclone is guaranteed to drive them into a frenzy. The spring and summer are the most enjoyable times of the year. Coney Island has museums and exhibitions for the indoor-bound.

Times Square

Synonymous with New York Proper, Times Square is arguably the most vibrant part of the city. Located in midtown Manhattan, it is a five block district that houses some of the biggest commercial enterprises in the world. Of course, it is also the place to spend the New Year with the 80 foot descent of the famed Waterford crystal ball. You’ll also find many theater selections, music halls and high-class hotels. More than any other part of New York, Times Square is the district that never sleeps.