Travel: Top Tips to Explore the Balearics in Style

From all-night parties to isolated, tranquil sandy beaches, the Balearic Islands is a province in Spain offering a little slice of paradise. Mallorca, Menorca, Formentera, and Ibiza are the largest, but there are also smaller islets to explore.

Gather your best gal pals and fly off to the Balearics for some sun and fun.

Have the ultimate girls’ night in Ibiza

If you’re in the mood for a bit of glitz and glamour, Ibiza’s the hotspot of choice. Once the preferred destination for Europe’s bohemian jetsetters, today there’s an ongoing party spirit that draws big-name DJs from across the globe. Think beach parties, pool discos, and yacht raves, just for a start. Yet there’s more to Ibiza than dance music, and you’ll find plenty of art galleries and historic attractions like the Dalt Vila to keep your mind busy along with your feet. Final tip: don’t forget to go shopping in Ibiza’s unique boutiques, where you’ll find designer duds and vintage treasures alike.

Get away from it all in Menorca

Are you looking for a more laid-back holiday experience? Sleepy Menorca offers 216 kilometres of unspoilt coastland. Go inland for something a bit different. Menorca’s been declared as a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, with its varied landscapes including marshes, wetlands, and caves. For nature lovers, it’s a must-see. Spot one of the island’s 220 varieties of birds in its Parc Natural S’Albufera d’es Grau, or simply soak in the sun on a secluded, powdery-white sandy beach. If you’re planning a romantic getaway, Menorca may be your best bet.

Get the best of both worlds in Mallorca

If you can only go to one Mediterranean destination, Mallorca’s got a little bit of everything. It’s best approached from the water, so you can admire its stunning cliffs and bleached-out beaches. Book your ferry tickets with Ok-Ferry and you can travel throughout the Balearics, stopping off in Mallorca. Sophisticated Palma offers the urban experience, with chic boutiques and sleek nightclubs. Gothic meets Moorish architecture in a clash of styles showcasing this region’s vast history. Yet you can also take a train ride through olive and almond groves, take a helicopter ride over the terracotta landscapes of the mountains, or simply gaze at the azure sea from your villa terrace.

By taking each island’s personality into account, you can customise your Balearics getaway to make the most of your time here.