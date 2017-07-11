Travel: Truffle Tasting Dinner at InterContinental Sydney

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





Truffle Tasting Dinner at InterContinental Sydney. Five-Course Truffle Tasting at Award-Winning InterContinental. Happening Friday and Saturday nights from 30 June to 29 July 2017. Brought to you by Luxury Escapes Australia and 117 dining at InterContinental.

$139*

Five-Course Truffle Tasting Menu at the Award-Winning 117 dining at InterContinental Sydney, for just $139 per person.

This sumptuous feast will have you dining on truffle-inspired dishes, like braised lamb shoulder with truffle parsnip, glazed carrots, jus and shaved truffle; corn-fed chicken breast with mixed grain risotto, toasted honey oats and grated truffle and more.

Add matching wines to your truffle tasting experience for just $45 per person.

There’s fine dining, and then there’s fine dining at 117 dining by InterContinental Sydney, where the buzzing atmosphere and gourmet line-up unite for a truly memorable evening. Known for their innovative culinary ways, each dish showcases the power and flavour of these fancy little fungi, from the truffle pasta with slow cooked egg and burnt butter sabayon all the way to their decadent black truffle ice cream with quince and dark chocolate vanilla foam.

A dining experience like this doesn’t come around every day. So make sure you secure your spot for the event of the season!

Retailer: LuxuryEscapes.com

Travel Deal: Five-Course Truffle Tasting at Award-Winning InterContinental

Price: $139*

*All prices are in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer