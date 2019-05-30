Travelling For Two – Avoiding Common Issues Of Travelling While Pregnant

Pregnancy is an incredible experience and a time in life that is truly like no other. The knowledge that you’re growing new life inside you is amazing but your life can be turned upside down quickly and you can be more restricted in many ways. You are now doing everything for two, and have to consider that with every decision you make. Travelling while you are pregnant comes with its own set of concerns and potential issues that mums-to-be need to be aware of.

You have so much to worry about when you are pregnant and travelling can add a level of unwanted and unneeded stress. There is no need to be worried, as there is a lot of information and assistance available for all of you ladies travelling for two. Taking a trip while you are pregnant can be made as comfortable as possible with the help of some planning, as well as ensuring that you research options for travel insurance during pregnancy.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the best ways to deal with issues if you are planning on travelling while pregnant.

Speak With The Airline

Anyone who has any special requirements, including women who are pregnant, should talk to someone at the airline first and foremost. This is because every airline is going to work a bit differently and have different regulations and amenities. You want to make sure you get everything you need and that what you need isn’t something that is against any specific policies or regulations.

There are people who work for the airline who would deal with this on a daily basis. It should be very straightforward to call their customer service and get the information you need.

Plan With Pregnancy In Mind

This may seem like common sense, but you can’t have too much of it when you are carrying a new life inside you. It is perfectly fine and wonderful to go on a holiday while pregnant, but make sure you choose a proper location.

Think about your overactive bladder, cramping, and a host of other reasons you may need to stretch out, rest up or use the washroom. The longer your flight, the more uncomfortable you may get. The same thing goes for the climate of the area you are visiting. Try not to go anywhere that is too hot or humid, your body and your baby will thank you.

Travel Earlier In Your Pregnancy

Any woman who has been pregnant understands how difficult it can be to just live a normal life when you are far along in your pregnancy. Keep that in mind if you are planning a trip, if you can do it earlier it will be to your advantage.

Also, there are a number of airlines that restrict how far along a pregnant woman can be. This is something you need to be aware of and plan around. It is as simple as checking with the airline on their rules and regulations. Finally, but equally as important is to check with your travel insurance company for how many weeks you will be covered with single child and multiple child pregnancy.

Maximise Your Carry-On

Only you know what you are going to need for an extended period of sitting, so plan ahead and pack accordingly. While the particular items neede

d will be unique to every woman, make yourself a list and be sure to pack everything you might need during the flight into your carry-on luggage.

Planning For Success

Being pregnant causes a whole host of physical and mental symptoms, and you may not be one hundred per cent on the ball all the time. Hello, baby brain! By planning in advance, you will be able to stay focused and comfortable during your journey. Follow this advice, plan your trip properly, and have fun taking your bump on his/her first trip.