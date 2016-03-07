A three month trial of free removalist services for victims of domestic violence has commenced in Brisbane with a view to rolling out across Queensland and moving towards a National roll-out.

Victims of domestic violence in North Brisbane are now able to receive free removalist services following the commencement of a trial partnership between Supercheap Storage and DV Connect.

Queensland Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, Shannon Fentiman, said the partnership was a great example of local businesses and community organisations coming together to tackle domestic and family violence.

“Initiatives like free removal services for victims of domestic and family violence shows that there are so many ways people in the community can get involved and help those most in need,” said Ms Fentiman.

“I commend Supercheap Storage for leading the way in this space and for stepping up as a business to help tackle domestic and family violence.”

Supercheap Storage CEO Edward Thirlwall said that although domestic violence is a community issue, business can play an active role in helping to alleviate such a major issue.

“This is why we are looking to unfold free removal and relocation services to victims of domestic violence right across Australia,” said Mr Thirlwall.

“The success of our removals and storage business model has put us in the enviable position of being able to help alleviate issues for victims of domestic violence and we are extremely proud to be doing so. Our Brisbane North franchise group has been informally providing this service for some time now and have the necessary experience in safely dealing with such challenging removalist situations to guide the group through this trial partnership.”

“For our business, we see this as a first step into giving back to the community and hope to branch out into other areas of community support in the future,” said Mr Thirlwall.

DVConnect CEO Di Mangan welcomed the initiative to provide services free of charge to victims in need.

“It is a real challenge to keep up with demand in this space and the provision of free services like this goes a long way to help address this growing problem,” said Mrs Mangan.

“This partnership encompasses three core community elements around assistance, safety and privacy, so we really feel that this is a win for the community as well as those in need.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Supercheap Storage for their commitment and initiative. The more help we can get from businesses like this, the better off we are in assisting the needs of domestic violence victims.”