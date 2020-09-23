Try a Different Kind of Contact Lens

If you are a regular contact lens wearer, you know that comfort is all-important in this aspect. But do you feel that your contact lenses tick all the boxes? Do they provide daylong comfort, or do they tired out your eyes at the end of the day? Are your eyes as white as they should be even after you wear the contact lenses for long durations?

If you have tired or red eyes or feel fluctuating vision or discomfort, you should consider changing your lenses. When you go to your eye doctor, you need to tell them clearly what your level of comfort is when you wear the lenses. They would be able to recommend the best option for you based on the feedback you provide.

Be clear about what your lens wearing experience has been. Today there is a wide variety & brands of contact lenses available on Lens World. You can ask your doctor to provide you with the opportunity to try out these products.

Aspects to Consider While Looking For Contact Lenses

So how exactly can you determine whether your Bausch & Lomb Contact lenses are perfect for you? Here are some aspects that you can keep in view:

Your contact lenses should provide clear and crisp vision, and there should be no compromises on this account. When you are wearing them, you should not have to rub your eyelids or blink continuously. There is a wide range of contact lenses that you can find to provide a clear vision you want for all distances.

Many people feel that wearing contact lenses is uncomfortable. This is especially true for people that spend hours of their day peering at a computer. Regardless of what your lifestyle requirements are, you need to find contact lenses that are not a distraction.

Many people opt for contact lenses for the convenience aspect. However, you have to be responsible while you are wearing them. If you wear replacement lenses, you need to make sure that they are cleaned and cared for as per your doctor’s instructions. Failing to do so will only affect your wearing experience as well as comfort my health as well as vision. Also, explore the possibility of using daily disposable contact lenses. These require almost no maintenance as you have to dispose of them after use every day.

Even when you are using contact lenses, your eyes should be able to breathe. If they do not get a sufficient amount of oxygen, they can develop hypoxia, which results in red eyes. If you feel that your eyes aren’t looking their best, consult your doctor for an alternative. There are contact lenses which can help to reduce the redness as they have higher levels of oxygen performance.

Also, when you are looking for contact lenses, you want something cost-effective. You can find out about whether you receive any rebates when you upgrade your lenses and other offers that might be available.

For any more information about the types of lenses we have, feel free to contact Lens World at 1300 724 534. You can also send us your queries through the email listed on this page.