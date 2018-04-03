Try Weight Watchers Australia for just $1 A Day

Enjoy more choice, more freedom, less tracking, and more living with New WW Your Way™, the new Weight Watchers program for those who want the freedom to enjoy more of your favourite foods and the flexibility that suits your lifestyle! For a limited time you can try Weight Watchers for just $1 a day – but you better hurry because this offer will end on Monday 9 April 2018.

With WW Your Way™ Weight Watchers have created the most flexible and liveable program yet! No food is off limits. Eat all the foods you love while losing weight. Choose from over 200 zero Points® foods that you don’t have to track. The flexibility to enjoy life with NEW rollover Points. A supportive community at your fingertips and access to Weight Watchers top-rated app.

The Weight Watchers member app allows you take the program with you wherever you go! Track your weight loss, food, weight and movement, look up SmartPoints using the barcode scanner and live chat with a coach 24/7 whenever you need information or support.

What You Get As A Member of Weight Watchers

With the WW Your Way Program you’ll learn the skills to develop healthy habits and have the support you need to achieve your goals.

Easy to use app to look up all the healthy foods you love, scan barcodes for quick and simple tracking, and sync your activity device and WW scales.

4,500+ healthy and delicious recipes using simple, nutritious ingredients with the SmartPoints already worked out for you.

Chat to an expert Coach online 24/7 for guidance and advice whenever you need it.

Healthy and simple meal plans, fitness plans and eating out guides to inspire you to make healthier choices.

Social community support full of food & fitness inspiration and motivation from fellow WW members.

Weight Watchers Plans

At Weight Watchers you have 3 plans to choose from: Online Coaching; Group Coaching; and 1 on 1 Coaching. All plans include access to the top-rated Weight Watchers app.

With the Online Coaching + App plan, you lose weight 100% online. Perfect for self-starters who are on-the-go. Set your goals, track your progress and get tips from fellow members in Weight Watchers’ supportive online community. Weight Watchers are always with you. No matter the question, their online experts are there to help you 24/7. Open up a live chat session to connect with a Coach.

Find out more at the Weight Watchers Australia website.