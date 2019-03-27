Understanding Upper Pole Fullness with Breast Implants

If you are looking to enhance your figure, you may be considering breast implants. Breast implants can have a very dramatic impact on your figure and on your levels of confidence. Breast augmentation surgery will both enhance the shape of your bust line and increase the size of your breasts.

When it comes to creating a breast implant treatment plan, there are a number of considerations that need to be addressed. The role of upper pole fullness is just one of these considerations.

What is upper pole fullness?

According to top breast surgeon in Brisbane Dr Perron, upper pole fullness refers to the contour, volume and the shape of the area of the breast that is above the nipple. The area of the breast that is below the nipple is, of course, referred to as the lower pole of the breast.

Patients who are looking for rounder or perkier breasts typically require an increase in upper pole fullness. It is important to keep in mind that not all patients will benefit from an increase in upper pole fullness. What truly matters is the way in which implants will enhance the natural curve and figure of the patient looking to alter her silhouette.

When it comes to the addressing of upper pole fullness, the cosmetic surgeon will have several considerations to ensure that he keeps in mind. This is why it’s essential to discuss your goals with your doctor during the consultation. With good communication, and by setting realistic goals, you can be sure that you get only the best in results.

Saline vs silicone implants, which is best?

If you are looking to increase upper pole fullness, then you’ll likely find that saline breast implants are not the ideal option to consider. Gravity will have an impact on the saline solution, which means that the saline inside of the implant will not always hold its shape in the upper pole of your breast.

Silicone breast implants, however, offer a different cohesiveness and composition, which means that they will always remain the same shape once they are in place.

Upper pole fullness and implant size

In general, the larger that the implants are, the greater the upper pole fullness will be. Patients who are looking for more prominent breasts will find that they can benefit from going up several sizes with their implants.

Upper pole fullness and the breast implant profile

The profile of the breast implant refers to the degree of forward projection of the implants. The more forward or outwardly projected that the breast implant is, the more cleavage you’ll have. Higher profile breast implants will result in ample upper pole fullness over what lower profile and moderate profile implants will offer.

Surgery solutions for the patient

There are so many considerations related to breast augmentation and how implants can have an impact on the upper pole of the breasts. This is why it’s essential to consult with your plastic surgeon to discuss your goals and all of your options. During your visit you’ll be able to have your concerns addressed, your questions answered and you’ll be able to develop the best game plan to help you to meet your cosmetic surgery goals. There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to breast augmentation. The individual needs of each patient will have to be considered prior to drawing up a plan for treatment.