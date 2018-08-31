Understanding Your Care: A Guide to the NDIS

In Australia, we are lucky to have access to a great healthcare system. Medicare allows for basic medical assistance without worrying about underlying fees. Medicare already provides funding for basic doctors appointments, cheaper prescriptions and free care as a public patient in a public hospital. Although this healthcare system has supported Australians for years, it has not fairly supported Australians with disabilities.

Often, these families face extra costs as a result of specific supports that are fundamental to the care of the patient. Furthermore, this extra burden can become confusing for those who are not familiar with the Australian healthcare system. The National Disability Insurance Scheme is a new way for the government to provide assistance to those with disabilities. It has replaced an unfair and inefficient system with a fair, sustainable alternative. Here is a short guide to the NDIS, to help you navigate the processes available. Enjoy!

What is the NDIS?

The NDIS was introduced in order to ensure that people with disabilities have access to the same rights as able-bodied Australians. First introduced in July 2016, the NDIS has slowly been implemented across Australia, with 460,000 people expected to be supported by 2019. It is important to note that the NDIS is a social insurance scheme, not a welfare program. It is designed for early intervention, with the belief that this approach will allow for better outcomes for patients later in life. In order to begin your participation this scheme, contact a NDIS service provider and book an appointment today.

What are the benefits?

The NDIS benefits those who have goals that they would like to achieve. It is understood that goals are personal, and require unique strategies in order to achieve them. Whether seeking a higher level of independence, greater community involvement or even employment, the NDIS can provide support. The scheme accomplishes this by offering referrals for these supports, making them easier to access.

Additionally, the NDIS provides funding for reasonable and necessary assistive technology, which is any device that allows a person to complete tasks they would otherwise be unable to complete safely. This technology covers mobility canes, non-slip bath mats, bed rails, wheelchairs and many more. For a comprehensive list, visit the NDIS website.

Am I eligible

Eligibility for this scheme depends on the severity of the disability experienced by the person in question. If the disability is permanent, and affects the completion of everyday tasks, the person is likely to be eligible for the scheme. The person also must be younger than 65 years when first entering the scheme, live in Australia when the scheme becomes available, and be an Australian citizen, hold a permanent visa or a Protected Special Category visa.

It is important to note that you do not need to be a participant of the NDIS to be provided with support. Carers and family members of those suffering from a disability, even those who are ineligible for the scheme will be supported. For more information as to what is included in this scheme, contact 1800 800 110 today!

When is it available?

Trials for this scheme began in July 2013, but was not implemented until three years later in 2016. The scheme continues to roll out in stages around Australia, with sustainability remaining a prime focus. A part of this sustainable aspect is understanding that individuals will be introduced into the scheme in different ways. This is because each persons care is specific, and will need to be tailored to them.

So there we have it, a short guide to the National Disability Insurance Scheme. For more information about the independent government agency that has initiated this scheme, check out the National Disability Insurance Agency. Support for those with disabilities is on the rise in Australia, and that is something to be proud of.