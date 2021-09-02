Upcoming Horse Races: Horse Racing Information, News and Tips

One of the earliest sports that invited punters was horse racing. Betting on horse racing predates betting on other sports, which makes it an art form today. Over the years, studies on horse racing and betting revealed many methods that could help predict race outcomes to make a bet more interesting. Dedicated news forums, websites, blogs, etc., are some of the latest developments in the horse race betting arena. These forums are updated continuously and provide reliable horse racing tips for every race in the season.

These tips consider the horse and the jockeys’ performances and other ambient conditions like weather. These factors significantly influence the race, and factoring them all in, try to predict which horse is a sure bet.

HORSE RACING TIPS FOR UPCOMING HIGH STAKES RACES

Race Between Midnight Rocket, Cool Serenity, Bitovemu and Evolutionist

With two mighty contenders like Midnight Rocket and Cool Serenity, Bitovemu and Evolutionist will have to up their game. Midnight Rocket won several races at Geraldton on dry grounds. Cool Serenity enters the races after 13 weeks, with a win and runner-up in the bag. Cool Serenity has good odds in the coming races. Evolutionist has won three of four races, and with persistence, may come up the track. Bitovemu has shed kilos which may help in placing in the races.

Race Between Fetch More Ammo, Awesome As, Starorio and Dashing Image

Fetch More Ammo is in top form with solid claims and 2 wins in the bag; a track specialist. Awesome As missed the win by a few paces in Albany on soft ground, totalling two wins now. Dashing image is by no means any less of an opponent with wins in Geraldton, Troy Turner and other races abroad; a worthy bet. Starorio is also in top form with 2 wins out of six races, known for an unpredictable finishing streak that may result in a win.

Race Between Mycroft, Quality fair, Yadreamin’ and Bombay Style

Mycroft sports an excellent chance at winning upcoming races with two wins in Geraldton out of seven this campaign. Another formidable runner in the race, Quality Fair, won and placed four times in Geraldton, a likely threat. Yadreamin’ is steady on dry grounds and a worthy bet, even though Yadreamin’ placed at midfield in Albany with the last start; dangerous. Bombay Style is a genuinely spectacular bet, placing in all races and winning twice with each-way claims. This is a worthy bet in the coming races to place.

Race Between All The Julz, Casual Trade, Olivia Knows and The Crown Prince

All the Julz and Casual Trade are the top favourites for this race. All the Julz, a marginal top-pick, placed with the last start at Kyra Yuill and the Geraldton races. Casual Trade bagged 2 wins out of seven attempts this campaign, stumping punters by winning at long odds.

The Crown Prince, though an underdog, is positioned to strike in races without early paces, and the lesser weight is a bonus. Olivia Knows placed three timed out of nine races, a dependable each-way claim.

Race Between Wednesday, Brick Short, Foxhood and Significant Hero

Wednesday gives some hope by placing in Albany, mid-field, a worthwhile bet. Significant Hero returns to the track after 9 weeks and may earn a place in the upcoming races, a hopeful bet. Brick Short is the absolute favourite for the race, winning the last Geraldton with and overshooting the last start by four lengths. Predictions place considerable faith on Brick Short to place. Foxhood placed two out of three races this campaign, and the probability of placing again are high.