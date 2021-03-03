Upgrading Your Home’s Exterior For Ultimate Curb Appeal

Is your home starting to look a little tired and run down outside? Perhaps it’s time for you to perform some DIY maintenance to ensure your property can increase its curb appeal! Luckily it needn’t be difficult to upgrade your home’s exterior, as there are just a few key areas in which you must focus your efforts to totally transform your property in no time at all.

Get Green Fingered In The Garden

If your property is blessed with a front garden that you simply aren’t utilising, you’re making a big mistake! A beautifully pruned front garden can upgrade your home’s curb appeal considerably, as it shows a level of care and consideration that most people will presume continues inside your home. Start off my mowing any overgrown grass, taking the time to cut back hedges, bushes and trees that block light or look unkempt. Decide on one area that you can use for planting, such as a strip of ground below your front windows or at the edge of your front garden. Source some low maintenance flower seeds, reveal the soil from underneath your chosen area of grass and plant the seeds. Don’t forget to water your flowers regularly, especially in the summer months! If you want to add some security that can still suit your aesthetic, installing a white picket fence can be a great option. They’re often tall enough to deter anyone from attempting to climb over without being too visually imposing and threatening.

Refresh Your Exterior Walls, Windows & Doors

The next step that you should take to upgrade your home’s curb appeal involves refreshing your exterior walls, windows and doors! The main structure of your home can likely benefit from a pressure washing if it’s made out of brickwork, but you should always double check the strength of the material before choosing such an option as the pressure may cause damage. Softwashing is perfect for cleaning roofing and doors, whilst professional window washing can really bring your home to life by adding a glistening shine. If you wash your windows and doors and still feel that they don’t quite meet your expectations, it may be time to invest in an upgrade.

Improving Your Driveway & Garage

A dirty, pothole filled driveway can really decrease the curb appeal of your home, and a run down, unfunctional garage will detract even further. Utilising a jet washer to power through the grime can reveal a driveway that looks nearly as good as new, and there are many specially formulated solutions that are made for the sole purpose of transforming even the grubbiest of surfaces. If your garage is piled high with stuff, the easiest upgrade you can make is some garage shelving. It will help to organise your garage and allow you to better utilise the space, potentially even giving you the room to park your car inside.

Upgrading your home’s exterior to achieve ultimate curb appeal has never been so simple when you take the time to make the most of the tips described above.