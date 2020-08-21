Use of CBD Oil for Pain Relief: Effects and Benefits

Medical marijuana, or CBD, has become very popular lately. It improves your cognitive functions, helps to combat stress, and relieves pain.

Nowadays, many products contain medical marijuana, but the most popular is CBD oil. (You can read on this website https://thesupplementreviews.org/cbd-oil/ users thoughts on CBD oil)

But is all the fuss about CBD justifiable? Is medical marijuana really a new remedy for pain or a placebo pill? In this article, you’ll find the answer.

What Is CBD?

First things first, we should discuss what CBD is and why it doesn’t make you high like regular cannabis.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound taken from marijuana. This element is not psychoactive because it does not contain THC (9- tetrahydrocannabinol). The latter is the compound that makes people high. CBD gives you relaxation and pain relief without psychoactive effects.

CBD Oil for Pain Relief

In the 1980s, when President Ronald Reagan was leading his ‘Just Say No’ campaign, he decided to invest millions of dollars in research aimed to prove the destructive influence of marijuana on the human brain. Little did he know that his investment would let people discover the endocannabinoid system.

The endocannabinoid system is responsible for homeostasis in the human organism. For instance, when life brings you a very stressful situation, this system provides neuroplasticity in response. This helps you combat stress or pain. The ECS also helps to balance processes that reduce inflammation and regulate the immune response.

The interesting thing is that marijuana interacts with our endocannabinoid system and stimulates it. As a result, it reduces chronic pain, has a calming, soothing, and anti-inflammatory effect.

Another interesting discovery made by scholars is the fact that marijuana can be deprived of psychoactive effects. They revealed that by taking away THC from the plant and leaving CBD only, they can produce a panacea for stress, depression, and pain.

For the time being, CBD oils prove to be the most effective out of all medical marijuana products. CBD oil can be applied in many versatile ways. For instance, you can add it to your food as a supplement.

Many people prefer mixing water with a couple of CBD oil drops. This provides a natural way to get rid of sharp pain.

Some people use CBD oil to reduce pain and inflammation during injuries.

Many people have proved its soothing effect on irritated skin. However, if you have deep wounds, it’s always better to consult a doctor before applying it.

Because marijuana is not legal in many countries, there are still many obstacles for those who want to research it. Today, most conclusions about its positive effects are made due to limited studies, research conducted on animals, and personal reviews of those who use CBD products.

Despite all limitations, CBD has excellent potential as a painkiller and antidepressant.

CBD Oil and Migraines

According to many reviews, CBD oil helps reduce migraine pain. Many people admit that after years of taking strong painkillers, CBD was the only remedy that they found for strong headaches.

The studies regarding it are still limited. But the ones that were conducted report that cannabidiol can reduce migraine pain and other types of acute pain.

Another study published in 2016 found that of the 48 people surveyed, 39.7 percent reported fewer migraine attacks overall after using medical marijuana. This suggests that CBD can reduce the pain during the migraine attack and prevent the attack itself.

CBD Oil and Menstrual Cramps

CBD can also be an excellent natural remedy for menstrual cramps. It will not prevent the menstrual pain from happening again, but it might make cramps much weaker.

High prostaglandin levels usually cause menstrual cramps. Medical marijuana cannot change your hormonal levels, but what it can do is reduce pain noticeably.

Many women also admit having mood swings during their period. CBD can also help you cope with that. Its influence on the endocannabinoid system stabilizes your mood and enables you to deal with stress and anxiety.

The Bottom Line

There is a lot of research to be done when it comes to CBD. Unfortunately, the governments of many countries are still hostile to this new era in medicine. But the limited studies and personal reviews show the benefits of CBD. Medical marijuana has great potential to become the number one painkiller in the world.

Remember to consult with your doctor before using any remedy. Only a medical specialist who knows your diagnosis can say which medications and supplements you should take. Guessing your diagnosis is never a good idea.