Virtual Offices VS Traditional Offices

I will take you through some advantages for virtual office and the advantages of traditional offices, I will also compare how each is a benefit to the business and which one would be the best to use. Loc8 commercial have provided us with this great content who are known for finding your dream offices in locations such as city of London, Liverpool street and canary wharf.

Virtual Offices

1. Save Money On Technology

People now tend to bring in their own computers/ laptops as they are more comfortable on something they use at home and most importantly are a lot newer so the speed of the computer is a lot faster compared to a normal staff computer. Some people also like having the responsibility of upgrading their PC’s when it is most convenient for them.

2. Relocation issues do not exist

For normal employee’s relocation can be a massive issue as you will have to make sure that you have enough space for each employee, with virtual offices you will never have this problem as the employees do not change. This issue not arise with virtual offices as they can be located or shifted anywhere.

Traditional Offices

1. You meet new people often

This is great when working in an office as it keeps your communication skills up to date and you can make lifelong friendships. It is also great because you have people to go to lunch with when people in a virtual office will not. Finally, collaboration with others in other departments is faster and more lasting.

2. You are in a structured environment and some people need this to produce their best performance

This is great for some people that have confidence issues, this helps them learn better and faster. Another reason why this is such a great advantage is because it gives you that one extra reason to come into work. Finally, with more people surrounding you, you will feel more prepared for whatever work is thrown your way.

My Choice which is best

In my opinion, I would rather choose the traditional office because you get to talk to someone during the day, you can have a second opinion on any decisions that you’ll make within the company, and if you choose to collaborate with others this will help you get your work done a lot faster.