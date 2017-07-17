Wake up to more beautiful skin this winter

Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II

Reveal a smoother, more radiant, younger look. Wake up to more beautiful skin every day. Tested and proven: Advanced Night Repair dramatically reduces the look of all key signs of ageing. It maximises the power of skin’s natural nighttime renewal with our exclusive ChronoluxCB™ Technology. Lines and wrinkles look significantly reduced. More than 75% of women felt their skin looked more youthful in just 4 weeks. Skin feels smoother, hydrated, stronger. 82% felt their skin was immediately hydrated. Skin looks younger, radiant, more even toned. 83% felt their skin looked healthier, fresher, more rested in just 4 weeks. Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix

This ultra-nourishing, skin strengthening formula with Estee Lauder’s innovative 360° Matrix Technology provides a 360° cushion of plumping support to give eyes a fresh, “wide-open” look. Includes a custom-designed massage applicator. REPAIRS: Proven to dramatically reduce the look of lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.

FORTIFIES: With 360° Matrix Technology, it strengthens the delicate skin around your eyes.

HYDRATES: Intensely nourishes for a full 24 hours with a 2X concentrated infusion of Hyaluronic Acid. Advanced Night Repair Intensive Recovery Ampoules

Micro ampoules. Mega impact. This powerful recovery concentrate calms and rapidly repairs the look of over-stressed skin, helping to strengthen its resistance against future assaults. Active treatment oil includes ChronoluxAI technology to help reduce visible irritation and support skin’s natural synchronisation. After just one ampoule, 92% of women said their skin felt calmed and soothed the next morning. Skin looked more radiant and healthy. Apply it over Advanced Night Repair Serum and in just2 weeks, the improvement in skin’s protective barrier strength is more than doubled. Advanced Night Repair Cleansing Foam

Micro-purifying. Micro-revitalising. This conditioning formula transforms into a soft, airy foam that removes makeup and impurities, including pollution, as it purifies deep within skin’s surface to improve your overall healthy look. The high performance formula rinses easily and leaves skin feeling clean, soft and refreshed. How to Use: Every night, massage gently over damp skin. Rinse thoroughly with warm water.