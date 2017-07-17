Wake up to more beautiful skin this winter with this special offer from Estee Lauder Australia. Try FREE Advanced Night Repair for Face & Eyes, 2 more sellers in deluxe sample size and a sleep mask with any purchase of $75 or more*.
*This offer ends 27th July 2017 at 11.59PM AEST or while stocks last.
|To redeem this offer Enter offer code: ILOVEANR at checkout when you spend $75 or more online at www.esteelauder.com.au
When you take advantage of this special offer you’ll receive the following:
• Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 7ml;
• Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix, 5ml;
• Advanced Night Repair Intensive Recovery Ampoules, one day supply;
• Advanced Night Repair Cleansing Foam, 5ml; and
• One Navy Blue Satin Sleep Mask.
|Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II
Reveal a smoother, more radiant, younger look. Wake up to more beautiful skin every day. Tested and proven: Advanced Night Repair dramatically reduces the look of all key signs of ageing. It maximises the power of skin’s natural nighttime renewal with our exclusive ChronoluxCB™ Technology.
Lines and wrinkles look significantly reduced. More than 75% of women felt their skin looked more youthful in just 4 weeks. Skin feels smoother, hydrated, stronger. 82% felt their skin was immediately hydrated. Skin looks younger, radiant, more even toned. 83% felt their skin looked healthier, fresher, more rested in just 4 weeks.
Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix
REPAIRS: Proven to dramatically reduce the look of lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.
Advanced Night Repair Intensive Recovery Ampoules
After just one ampoule, 92% of women said their skin felt calmed and soothed the next morning. Skin looked more radiant and healthy. Apply it over Advanced Night Repair Serum and in just2 weeks, the improvement in skin’s protective barrier strength is more than doubled.
Advanced Night Repair Cleansing Foam
How to Use: Every night, massage gently over damp skin. Rinse thoroughly with warm water.