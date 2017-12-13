Waking Up In The Mornings Just Got Easier!

Lose the Snooze!

Waking up. It’s an idea we dread when it comes to going to bed later than usual, or it’s something we look forward to when there’s something enjoyable to do the next day. Considering everyone all over the planet has such mixed feelings about having to get up, it’s no surprise the issues we can have with it! So, if you’re the kind of person that struggles with keeping your eyes open early in the morning, here’s the advice you’ve been looking for.

Snoozing is the worst habit. If you don’t hit the snooze button, and have the willpower to keep away from it, you’re already onto a win! Snoozing ruins our sleep cycle. So, try to get up when your alarm first rings, and lose out on any morning lethargy as a result.

Welcome Yourself to the Day

When it comes to waking yourself up, you might stretch it out or just roll out of bed and throw your clothes on to get to work. Yet, there’s some other things we should pay more attention to, but we just don’t have the energy for them when it comes to opening your eyes. It’s hard to find the motivation to get out of bed! Well, it turns out that for most healthy habits, you don’t even need to get out of bed, and it’s usually easier to just sit up in bed and get things done than have to face leaving the warmth and comfort of a duvet.

The night before you go to bed, it's definitely a good idea to fill a glass with water and place it on your bedside table. Having a long drink of water first thing in the morning has a lot of health benefits to it. Whilst a lot of people would prefer tea or coffee, it's water that flows better throughout our bodies. Also, it'd be a good idea to moisturise, as this gives the skin more suppleness and can often make you feel more awake.

Try Out Some Exercise

So waking up to exercise instead of having an extra half hour of sleep can seem insane to a lot of people, but it’s exercising that actually makes you need less sleep in the long term! If you feel healthier and have more energy because your body is in tip top condition, it only makes sense that waking up is going to feel a lot easier.

If you get it done first thing, you’re more likely to stay in a routine. It also means you’re not going to run out of time to get it done later; at night exercise wakes you up more due to the amount of endorphins that exercise shoots through your bloodstream! You don’t want to accidentally ruin your sleep schedule in the pursuit of healthiness.

