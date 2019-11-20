Water cooler vs drinking fountains

Keeping your employees hydrated has countless wellbeing and performance-related outcomes, making choosing between a water cooler or fountain an important decision. Water coolers and drinking fountains are the two most popular choices for workplace hydration, and each is suited to specific industries and workplaces.





Why offering enough hydration is important for your business

Hydration is an essential element of employee wellness, and has a huge impact on employee performance. One study found once a person feels thirsty, mental performance can decrease by about 10 per cent. Research has also shown optimised hydration (and nutrition) can successfully sustain work output and concentration over extended periods of high physical and mental stress.

Every employee experiences periods of high stress at some point, and if you can help your employees manage these periods by installing the right water solution, why wouldn’t you? Here’s a guide on how to choose the best hydration solution for your business.

When a water cooler is perfect for your workplace

Water coolers are the chic, stylish cousin of the water fountain as the appliance itself has a sleek, professional-looking appearance. Ideal for the reception areas of health care businesses, clinics and waiting rooms, water coolers provide individual cups so countless people can drink from the cooler.

Water coolers usually fill from large jugs of filtered water placed upside down on top of them. This enables the cooler itself to be mobile, allowing you to move it around your space if needed.

Pros of a water cooler: Stylish and sleek appearance to maintain the interior design of the office or waiting room they’re in.

Available in free-standing or bench top options.

May provide ambient and hot water as well as cooled water.

May not need a nearby water supply.

Usually mobile unless mains water supply is used.

Cons of a water cooler: Not durable enough for outdoor locations.

Not eco friendly as often requires disposable cups (although this can be overcome if you arrange for reusable cups to be washed, dried and replaced onto a tray by the cooler).

Requires mains electricity.

Requires a regular subscription to a spring water delivery service.

When a water fountain is perfect for your workplace

Water fountains offer durable, sturdy hydration options for your workplace. Ideal for outdoor areas, and in workshops and warehouses, water fountains are more permanent fixtures than water coolers.

Water fountains are well suited to workplaces with high water consumption too, particularly with the rise in popularity of reusable water bottles. Thanks to their high flow rate, your employees can fill their water bottles quickly and get back to work without waiting in line for water.

Pros of a water fountain: Great for busy workplaces with high water consumption.

Durable enough for outdoor areas.

Low maintenance.

Ideal for filling reusable water bottles.

Cost-effective for busy workplaces.

Cons of a water fountain: Requires mains water supply and power.

Needs to be undercover when outdoors.

Requires space around it to allow people to bend forward to use it.

Your business needs to keep your employees hydrated, and both water coolers and water fountains are fantastic options. Examine your business’ needs, and contact a company with expertise in installing the best water solution for you.

Article provided by The Water People