Ways to Improve your click-through-rate on organic posts easily

Business understands the importance of having a website. Making your site stand out can notch you up from your competition. Improving your click-through-rate (CTR) is a great way to start your journey towards staying ahead of the pack. CTR is simply the ratio of impressions on your page to the clicks from those impressions. This is used to see who visits your page and is interested enough to click through to the link you’ve provided. Your CTR indicates how well your web page title and description resonates with the audience who have searched for it.

CTR is important because it generates more traffic through your website. When a potential customer is on a search engine using specific keywords to search, having a page that speaks directly to the keywords being searched is more likely to get the most clicks.

Improve your CTR on posts

Generating clicks is by no means an easy task. To increase your click-through-rate you’ll need to pull out all the stops with your digital marketing campaigns. Do your research and get to know your competition – this will aid you in knowing how to put your brand across on your website and help you build a solid sales funnel.

Long-tail keywords exploration – Blog posts are a great platform to explore long-tail keywords used by consumers to search for products and services. If you do your research right, you can implement your findings on your website and increase the volume of organic searches landing on your page. Single keywords build the top of a sales funnel where the consumer is doing their research. Once you look into long-tail keywords, you start to create a platform where your consumers can engage with your brand and make the final decision to make a purchase with you.

Get better with your meta – First impressions count and the first words you use in your description tag in the search engine results page (SERP) are crucial. Make sure you use the 160 characters you have to be as descriptive about what’s on that landing page as possible. If you don’t, search engines use the sentence that features the searched keywords as your description – and that might not do your content justice.

Structure your data – Search engines browse through websites to give consumers the closest result to the keywords they use in their search. What they see on your site is random data unless you structure your keywords – also known as schema markup. Basically, what that does is tell search engines exactly what each piece of data is that they see.

Post more pics – An image speaks louder than words. We live in a visual world where content with appealing images can draw interest to your page. Make sure that the images you use are original and relevant to the content that is attached to them.

Keep your URL simple – Simply put, simplicity earns you clicks. Whichever product or service is being searched for must have a direct URL with the description of the searched product or service. This makes it easier for consumers to find what they’re looking for because each product or service has its own direct URL that can easily be shared on social media platforms.

Specify your title – The first thing seen on a SERP is the title of a page on a website. This needs to be simplified and specific to what is being searched for. This is also an opportunity to stand out so, ensure that you are as descriptive as possible.

Specify your content – A lot of the time, when a product or service is being searched, a user will likely click on the business that is in their area. The best way to achieve this is to localise your content by adding a location to each of your products or service to stand out when someone is looking for a local solution.

Get listed – It’s no surprise that people find lists a lot more entertaining so, look into making lists of whatever content you’re sharing with your consumer and you’ll get clicks.

Stay on speed – Speed wins the race. People are impatient and are likely to not visit a site if it takes too long to load. Refining images, applying compression, implementing browser caching – are some of the ways to improve loading speed.