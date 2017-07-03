Ways To Use Your Email Signature to Market Your Business

Share this: Twitter

Let Your Clients Know about Events You Are Involved in

Estimates suggest the number of emails a company employee sends per day is around 35 and rising. In an office with a staff of 50, this means around 1,700 emails are sent per day, or 360,000 every year. A carefully crafted email signature can be a valuable marketing platform. If you aren’t capitalising on this opportunity, you could well be missing business opportunities your competitors would fall over themselves for. Here are some things you can include in your email signature so as not to miss these marketing opportunities

You may be organising a company exhibition, or speaking at an industry-related conference. A signature creator will help you market this event. This lets all your target audiences know of your involvement and continued commitment to excellence in business. It can also lead to invaluable face to face networking opportunities allowing you and your potential clients to press the flesh and exchange ideas and opinions.

Tell Your Market about Books and Publications from Your Company

If you or a senior colleague has written a book or other trade-related publication, then tell your clients about it. This will enhance your standing in the market place and raise your professional profile. An attractive link to this can be strategically placed in your email signature. Publication is a seal of approval you and your company should be justly proud of. Don’t be modest, let stakeholders, clients, and potential clients know about it.

Inform Your Correspondents of Current Free Marketing Offers

Marketing campaigns and current free offers can reach a broader potential client base. You have spent a lot in terms of time and money developing the campaign and designing the promotional product. A visually stimulating banner in your email signature will ensure word of it reaches the very people you are in daily contact with, and it will be there for them just a click away.

Provide a Link to Your Promotional Videos and Interactive Presentations

Videos and interactive presentations engage multiple learning intelligences; they give something to visual, auditory, and kinaesthetically attuned people. But, these only work if those people watch and engage with them. An eye catching link in your email signature will see your promotional devices reach the very people for whom they are intended. Time, effort, and energy went into the creation of these videos and presentations, make sure all that work is seen, explored, and enjoyed to the fullest by your target audience.

Turn Your Email Signature into an Effective Current Marketing Tool

Your activities change constantly, and your email signature can reflect this and let all the people you deal with know about them. An email signature that doesn’t change is likely to become stale with familiarity. Take this opportunity to use something that goes out to the world every day to inform the people who matter of what you are currently doing and offering. There are professionals who can help you with fonts, design, and visual impact, as well as developing your marketing. Get in touch with them so they can help you maximise on these seemingly simple but too frequently missed marketing opportunities.