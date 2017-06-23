Weight Watchers introduces No Count Option where you don’t need to count points to lose weight

Share this: Twitter

If you want to lose weight but don’t like the idea of counting points then you’ll love Weight Watchers No Count option – the simplest approach to weight loss yet! Now available in Australia and New Zealand, the No Count option allows you to enjoy a huge variety of delicious foods found on the Filling & Healthy foods list.

You’ll learn to listen to your hunger and fullness signals and you’ll also receive you an optional weekly allowance to spend on treats (like chocolate or wine!). Weight Watchers have hundreds of No Count recipes and meal ideas for you to discover.

Introducing Weight Watchers No Count option! Where you don’t need to count points to lose weight – Click Here to Learn More!

No weighing, measuring or counting

Do you want to know why members say the Weight Watchers No Count option is the simplest approach to weight loss yet? It’s because there’s no need to count! You just choose from a huge variety of nutritious, satisfying and delicious foods – and enjoy the results. Lean meats, seafood, dairy, legumes, high-fibre grains and fruit and vegetables are all included.

Weight Watchers Australia Plans & Pricing

There are 3 different Weight Watchers plans for residents of Australia and New Zealand: Online Coaching, Group Coaching, and 1 On 1 Coaching. Weight Watchers offers discounts on the pricing of their plans, so check the website for current pricing. Upgrade and save on 6 month and 12 month plans for the life of your subscription.

ONLINE COACHING

Lose weight using online tools and app. You’ll have thousands of recipes, clever cheat sheets and videos at your fingertips. Weight Watchers expert coaches provide live coaching 7 days a week to mentor and motivate you whenever you need it. What you get with Online Coaching:

Get support 7 days a week from Coaches with LiveChat via the website or Weight Watchers app;

24/7 Weight Watchers account access through your desktop computer, mobile;

Online Program guides, tools, downloads and video tutorials;

Track your weight-loss and view your progress graphs; and

4,000+ recipes and meal ideas to keep healthy eating fresh and fun.

GROUP COACHING

Enjoy a welcoming space where you’ll be guided by expert coaches. You’ll be in a supportive social setting where you can share and learn from other members on the same journey. What you get with Group Coaching:

Access to unlimited group Coaching sessions run by an inspiring Coach;

Get support 7 days a week from Coaches with LiveChat via the website or Weight Watchers app;

Weekly accountability to keep you on track;

Confidential weigh-ins; Weekly program material;

Track your weight-loss and view your progress graphs;

4,000+ recipes and meal ideas to keep healthy eating fresh and fun; and

Lose 8 times more weight* when attending group coaching session.

1 ON 1 COACHING

Choose over-the-phone or face-to-face at a time that suits you each week. Your Coach will set a plan that works for your lifestyle, schedule and habits. Digital tools will keep you on track and support you throughout your journey.

Phone Coaching

Your choice of a coach to support and guide you to goal weight;

Weekly over the phone check-ins and personalised advice;

Coaches work around your schedule, so choose a time that suits you; and

Get personal yet flexible coaching to keep you on track throughout your weight-loss journey.

Face-to-Face Coaching