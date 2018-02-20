WGEA releases list of 2018 Australian Employers of Choice for Gender Equality

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has today announced the list of 2017-18 WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation holders, which recognises employer commitment and best practice in promoting gender equality in Australian workplaces.

WGEA Director Libby Lyons said “I am particularly delighted to see some of the innovative and exciting initiatives by our EOCGE citation holders covering, amongst other things, flexibility, paid parental leave, supporting women in leadership and addressing gender pay gaps.”

“WGEA data shows there is continuing momentum and progress towards gender equality in Australian workplaces. However, it also highlights the accountability gap between having a policy or strategy in place and being held accountable for delivering results, Ms Lyons said.

“Leadership and accountability are essential if real progress is to be made in shifting the entrenched gender divisions in Australian workplaces. That is why the work of our EOCGE citation holders is so important. It is only through more employers showing this type of leadership and accountability that we will see the pace of real change increase.”

2017-18 EOCGE citation holders range from small professional services firms to very large organisations including universities and banks, with male-dominated, female-dominated and mixed industries represented.

“It is encouraging to see some new citation holders this year in fields as diverse as engineering, manufacturing, insurance, IT and entertainment,” said Ms Lyons.

“Each industry and each business has its own gender equality challenges. We are confident that all our citation holders are driving change in their own organisations as well as playing a leadership role to promote gender equality across their industries and in the wider community.”

Is Your Employer on the List?

