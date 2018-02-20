WGEA releases list of 2018 Australian Employers of Choice for Gender Equality

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has today announced the list of 2017-18 WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE) citation holders, which recognises employer commitment and best practice in promoting gender equality in Australian workplaces.
WGEA Director Libby Lyons said “I am particularly delighted to see some of the innovative and exciting initiatives by our EOCGE citation holders covering, amongst other things, flexibility, paid parental leave, supporting women in leadership and addressing gender pay gaps.”
“WGEA data shows there is continuing momentum and progress towards gender equality in Australian workplaces. However, it also highlights the accountability gap between having a policy or strategy in place and being held accountable for delivering results, Ms Lyons said.
“Leadership and accountability are essential if real progress is to be made in shifting the entrenched gender divisions in Australian workplaces. That is why the work of our EOCGE citation holders is so important. It is only through more employers showing this type of leadership and accountability that we will see the pace of real change increase.”
2017-18 EOCGE citation holders range from small professional services firms to very large organisations including universities and banks, with male-dominated, female-dominated and mixed industries represented.
“It is encouraging to see some new citation holders this year in fields as diverse as engineering, manufacturing, insurance, IT and entertainment,” said Ms Lyons.
“Each industry and each business has its own gender equality challenges. We are confident that all our citation holders are driving change in their own organisations as well as playing a leadership role to promote gender equality across their industries and in the wider community.”
Is Your Employer on the List?
Accenture Australia Ltd
AECOM Australia Pty Ltd
Alcoa of Australia Limited
Allens
Allianz Australia Services Pty Limited
American Express Australia Limited
AMP Limited
ARC@UNSW Limited
Arcadis Australia Pacific Pty Ltd
Arup Pty Limited
Ashurst Australia
ASX Limited
Aurecon Australasia Pty Ltd
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Australian Catholic University Ltd
AustralianSuper
Avenade P/L
B & McK Services Trust
Baker & McKenzie
Bankwest
Baxter Healthcare Pty Ltd
Becton Dickinson Pty Ltd
Benetas
BP Australia
Brightside
Caltex Australia Limited
carsales.com Limited
Cbus Super
Challenger Limited
Clayton Utz
Cognizant Technology Solutions Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Credit Union Australia Ltd
Curtin University
Deakin University
Deloitte Australia
Dexus
DLA Piper Australia
Dow Chemical (Australia) Pty. Ltd.
ECU
EY
First State Super
Genworth
GHD
Gilbert + Tobin
GM Holden
Griffith University
HESTA
Herbert Smith Freehills
Holding Redlich
HSBC Bank Australia
Jacobs Group (Australia) Pty Ltd
Johnson & Johnson
K&L Gates
King & Wood Mallesons
Konica Minolta Business Solutions Australia Pty Ltd
KPMG Australia
La Trobe University
Lauriston Girls’ School
LendLease Corporation Limited
Lion
Little Company of Mary Healthcare Limited
Maddocks
Maurice Blackburn
McCullough Robertson Lawyers
McKinsey & Company
Medibank
Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd
MSD
Mercy Health
MinterEllison
Mirvac Limited
Monash University
My Pathway
National Australia Bank Limited
Norton Rose Fulbright Australia
Origin Energy Limited
Palace Cinemas
Peoplebank Australia Ltd
PepsiCo
Perpetual Ltd
Philip Morris Limited
Philips Electronics Australia Limited
PPG Industries
PwC Australia
Queensland Country Credit Union Limited
Queensland University of Technology
RB (Australia) Pty Ltd
Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology
Russell Kennedy Lawyers
SAP Australia Pty Ltd
Scentre Group
St Barbara Limited
Stockland
Suncorp Group Limited
Swinburne University of Technology
Tabcorp Assets Pty Ltd
TAL
Teachers Health
Teachers Mutual Bank Limited
Telstra Corporation Limited
The GPT Group
The Law Society of New South Wales
The University of Newcastle
ThoughtWorks Australia Pty Ltd
Transurban Limited
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Unilever Australia Ltd
University of Canberra
University of Southern Queensland
University of Technology Sydney
University of Wollongong
UOW Enterprises
Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd
VMware Australia Pty Ltd
Western Sydney University
Westpac Group
YWCA Canberra