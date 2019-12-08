Whale Watching – Useful Goals to Keep in Mind

Education & Awareness

Whale watching has become more and more popular, tourists flock to prime locations such as Sydney to catch a glimpse of these mysterious creatures. Seeing these gentle giants in the wild seems to be on the bucket list for most individuals. There is no problem with whale watching as long as it is done right. You are a visitor to their environment, so treating them with respect is essential.

Although whale watching is an adventure, it should mainly be about the whales. If you’re going whale watching in Sydney, do your best to learn more about these creatures and their importance to the environment and eco-system. When taking pictures for Facebook or Instagram, be mindful of what you are doing. Learning more about whales and understanding the difficulties they face is more important than getting a few photos.

Land or Boat?

Many people get to see whales from the land, without booking a boat trip. Although you can see whales from land, the experience isn’t quite the same as taking a trip on a boat. Many people think going on a boat trip is bad for the whales, but this isn’t true. Responsible tour operators have been organising trips for many years, they are dedicated to conservation and they do their utmost to ensure the whales are safe and never at risk.

Select the Right Operator

It is your duty to do some research on tour operators before you use them as your guide. If you are going whale watching in Sydney make sure you do a background check on the company you’ve chosen. Read online reviews to find out what other people have to say about the whale watching tour operator. Good operators will always put the whales first, their passion and love for these animals will always shine through. You’ll immediately notice a good tour operator from the way they organise their trip, an expert will give you interesting facts and figures about whales before, during and after the trip.

Approaching the Whales

Your goal shouldn’t be getting up close and personal with the whales, it’s all about ensuring their comfort. The skipper should know exactly who to approach the whales so not to make them nervous or anxious. An experienced skipper will always make contact with the whales in this manner:

Slowly & from the Side

Never from the Front or Rear

Giving Them Some Distance

Never Splitting Up Groups

Never Feed Them

You should never go on a whale watching tour with the objective of feeding one of the whales. They are wild animals that hunt for themselves, they don’t need handouts from anyone. Don’t throw anything into the ocean on your trip.

Whale watching tours are a fascinating way to learn more about whales and their habitat. Like any other animal, they should be respected. When you book a whale watching trip, make sure you use a provider who practices responsible whale watching. Your time spent with the whales shouldn’t have a negative impact on them or their environment.