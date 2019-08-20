What are The Best Ideas for A Bachelorette Party?

A Day at the Races

Bachelorette parties are one of the most exciting and anticipated events before a wedding, giving the bride a chance to let loose among all the stress of planning the big day and an opportunity to spend some time with her closest friends. But planning a bachelorette party can be daunting in itself, with so many choices to pick from. Australia has a wide variety of options that make for an unforgettable experience, with a host of fantastic cities and plenty to see and do for a memorable bachelorette party that you’ll treasure for a lifetime.

A day watching the horse racing is a fantastic idea for a bachelorette party, where the bride and her friends can don their best dresses and enjoy sipping on champagne as they decide which horses to gamble on. From the thrill of the races themselves to the entertainment and food available at the track, there’s plenty to enjoy throughout the day for a memorable experience just make sure you bring your Timeform guide to the races of that day. Many racecourses in Australia offer tailored hospitality packages so you can enjoy premium catering and beverages on the day, as well as enjoy the best track-side views.

Dance Classes

A dance class may be one of the most popular activity ideas for a bachelorette party, but today’s dance classes are something special and see the party learn the routine to modern songs such as Beyonce’s Single Ladies. It puts a new spin on the classic dance class idea and is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience that you’ll laugh about for many years to come. Channel your inner pop star, enjoy cocktails on arrival and make some incredible memories while you have fun learning the routines to some of your favourite tunes.

Take a Wine Tour

Wine is usually at the top of the list of priorities at a bachelorette party, so why not make it the focus of the day and enjoy a range of wines at a winery tour? Many wine regions in Australia offer a diverse range of options to suit groups, so even if you’re not a big wine drinker, there will be something to suit you – from chocolate and cheese tasting to local farmer’s markets, cooking schools and vodka distillery tours, all available as part of the winery experience. From the Barossa Valley to the Margaret River, there are wine country destinations dotted all around the country.

Enjoy a Cruise

A sun-kissed cruise from the harbour is a fabulous way to celebrate with the girls, from the beautiful views to the on-board music and free-flowing champagne. The celebrations get going the moment you step on board and there are options to suit all budgets, making it a flexible option that brides-to-be of all types can enjoy. When you’re booking, check the features and specifications of the vessel to make sure that it can accommodate everyone in your party and that the drinks and other features are all included in the price.