Australian Women Online

First and foremost, if you purchase Travel Insurance that takes a ‘one size fits all’ approach you could end up paying for extras you don’t need and worse, not being covered for everything you want to do on your holiday. Every traveller is different and therefore, travel insurance should be tailored to suit your individual needs, not someone else’s.

So, whether you’re a senior embarking on a cruise around the Pacific, or a young couple jetting off for the adventure of a lifetime, you need to craft Travel Insurance that’s right for you. Furthermore, as an Australian traveller, you need an insurer who crafts Travel Insurance for Australians.

At first glance, travel insurance can be quite complicated. There are general exclusions for things like pre-existing medical conditions and more specific exclusions for participating in risky activities. Travel insurers also take into account your age and where you will be travelling. It is for this reason, some travellers will require extras cover in addition to whatever basic plans are on offer.

Do I Need Extras Cover?

The answer to this question will depend on what level of cover you choose, where you’ll be travelling to, what you’ll be doing on your trip and of course, your budget. Most insurers do provide different levels of cover to suit your budget and basic cover will provide you with lower benefits. Generally, the higher the premium, the higher the benefits you will receive. If you’re over 60 years of age, we recommend that you take a look at what travel insurance is on offer for seniors.

Cruise Cover

With more people booking cruise holidays, travel insurers are now offering Cruise Cover as an added extra. Cruise Cover will cover your for things like: medical treatment on board; delayed or lost luggage; and cancellation expenses if you have to cancel your trip.

Activities and Sports Cover

If you will be participating in activities or sports during your trip, you may require extra cover for things like winter sports or adventure sports. Basic travel insurance will cover you for tourist activities if they can be undertaken without age restriction, specific training or requiring specialised equipment. However, if you intend on doing anything more, you may need extra cover. Extreme sports and activities that present a high level of danger will not be covered at all, even if you purchase some type of extras cover.

Travel Insurance for Seniors

People over 60 years of age have found it difficult to obtain travel insurance in the past, but these days, many insurers do provide Travel Insurance Plans for Seniors. Whilst pre-existing medical conditions will not be covered (no matter what your age), unexpected medical problems that arise during your trip will be covered.

Travel Insurance for Seniors may also cover things like:

A list of automatically approved medical conditions.

Round-the-clock emergency medical and travel assistance.

Medical expenses overseas when you suffer an accidental injury or sickness.

Lost luggage and personal effects cover when lost, stolen or damaged.

Lost travel documents including credit cards and travellers cheques replacement.

Public transportation delays due to severe weather or mechanical breakdowns.

No matter what your age or travel destination, it pays to shop around and take note of what benefits are being offered and what will and what won’t be covered by a travel insurance plan. So do your research and always read the fine BEFORE departure and don’t skimp on extras cover if you think you’ll need it.