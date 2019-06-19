What Can a Chemical Peel Do for Me?

The chemical peel is one of the oldest cosmetic procedures, with history dating back as far as Ancient Egypt. A chemical peel is a type of exfoliation that makes use of chemical solutions to easily remove the top layer of the skin.

There are a number of great benefits to getting a chemical peel performed by a skilled professional. There are a number of peel types, and the one that is used on your skin will depend on your cosmetic goals for your skin.

Smooths away the appearance of wrinkles

Surgery has long been the default for treating wrinkles and those fine lines that we all get as we age. If you’re looking to see a difference in your wrinkles and you’re hoping to avoid cosmetic surgery in Sydney, Dr. Zurek recommends a chemical peel that targets those lines on your face. Chemical peels can leave your skin looking younger, plumper and refreshed.

Improving tone and texture

Chemical peels can help to improve the tone and overall texture of your skin. If you have some minor sun damage or your skin tends to lean toward being dry and flaky, you’ll find that a chemical peel can help to restore a youthful freshness to your skin. The results may at first be subtle but after several treatments you’ll see much improvement in the tone and texture of your skin.

Stimulating collagen

The exfoliation effect of the chemical peel can help to stimulate the skin’s natural production of collagen. When skin is exposed to any type of trauma, which the mild exfoliative effect of the peel is, it boosts the production of collagen to assist in the healing process.

The boost in collagen can help to give your face a plump and youthful glow that you’ll love seeing each time you look in the mirror.

Helps acne-prone skin

Using the right chemical peel can make a visible difference for those who live with acne. Peels that include salicylic acid work to clear clogged pores while also reducing the appearance of blackheads. Peels can also reduce the appearance of the marks and scars that acne can leave behind.

Non-invasive, with rapid results

Chemical peels are a non-invasive way to get results. While it may take a few sessions before you see the full desired results of the peels, by spacing your treatments out every few weeks, you’ll see rapid results right after your first treatment. Your skin will look bright and refreshed.

Chemical peels shouldn’t cause pain but may cause a bit of tingling or mild discomfort after each treatment. Be sure to protect your skin after treatment by staying out of the sun as much as possible, or wearing a hat to protect your face.

There are several options for chemical peels that can even be performed at home. For best results it’s recommended that you place your face in the care of a professional who can help you to target those problematic areas, while also helping you to work towards your cosmetic goals.