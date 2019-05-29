What Can I Expect from A Chemical Peel?

Are you considering opting for a chemical peel? This procedure is one of the oldest in cosmetic treatments and is seeing a resurgence in popularity. But what can you expect from the procedure and from the results of the procedure?

In the 1990s, chemical peels were one of the most frequently performed cosmetic treatments. They did produce great results but the introduction of other cosmetic solutions saw them lose popularity. The decline in popularity is often also attributed to tabloids often splashing the faces of celebrities across their front page after what appeared to be botched chemical peels.

Chemical peels have long been considered to be safe and effective at producing solid results. Advancements in technology and knowledge ensure that today’s results are a far cry from anything that may have been seen on sensationalised front covers.

What exactly is a chemical peel?

The chemical peel treatment is a procedure that essentially resurfaces the skin on your face. According to top cosmetic clinic in Adelaide, Face & Body, various chemical solutions are applied directly to the skin, with the result being the very top layer of skin peeling free to reveal smooth healthy skin below.

Chemical peels are typically applied to the face. However, sometimes they are applied to other parts of the body, to include the chest, neck or hands.

After they are applied to the skin, the peels can result in the skin blistering and peeling. This may sound alarming, but chemical peels today are considered to be safer than ever. They are much less likely to result in the skin looking and feeling raw like previous solutions may have in the past.

The goal of chemical peels is to rapidly remove the skin cells on the surface of your face. They can leave skin looking dull if not removed.

The types of chemical peels

There are several types of chemical peels, some of which should only ever be performed under the supervision of a licensed, trained and experienced professional. There are also some that can be safely applied at home, but it’s important to note that they are very mild formulas.

There are three primary types of chemical peels.

The mild peel . This treatment will address very mild skin concerns, and requires very little recovery time. Results are much less dramatic than other peel types, but they are a great option for every type of skin and have little risk of hyperpigmentation.

. This treatment will address very mild skin concerns, and requires very little recovery time. Results are much less dramatic than other peel types, but they are a great option for every type of skin and have little risk of hyperpigmentation. The medium-depth peel . This treatment can work to remove those fine facial lines. It can also minimise the appearance of scars and birthmarks. Most will see results after a single treatment but repeated treatments are necessary to see the full effects.

. This treatment can work to remove those fine facial lines. It can also minimise the appearance of scars and birthmarks. Most will see results after a single treatment but repeated treatments are necessary to see the full effects. The deep peel. This treatment can help to treat the signs of sun damage, as well as address the appearance of wrinkles and deep scars. Acne damage and age spots can also be addressed.

There are a number of formulations used in skin peels. Each clinic will have its own proprietary formulation to produce the desired results.

The top 4 benefits of a chemical peel

Results of the treatment are typically seen shortly after the procedure has concluded. The full benefits and results will be seen within a week or two, depending on the type of peel that was performed.

The top four benefits of this treatment include the following.

Smoother skin that is exfoliated and soft. Minimisation of the signs of sun damage and also hyperpigmentation; skin will look younger and refreshed. Reduction in the visibility of acne marks and other skin blemishes; pores are unclogged and even minimised. Softening of fine lines around the forehead, mouth and eyes.

Skin that has undergone a chemical peel should be protected from direct exposure to the sun. Use a good quality sunscreen, and wear a hat if you are going to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time.