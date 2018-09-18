What does it take to be a locksmith? Patience, above all

It is anything but an easy life for a locksmith. You have to stay up more nights than owls do. And you have to take the calls when your customers make them.

All this can take a toll on your physical and mental health. Yet, what locksmiths do – plough on. What drives them is a love for their trade and the sacrifice that invariably accompanies it.

Locksmithing is a skill – one not everyone has

To be a successful locksmith, you must have mathematical skills to understand locks, so you can open them.

You must also have excellent hand-eye coordination as picking a lock is all about making the right moves at the right time.

Manual dexterity is a must as is physical fitness and a love for one’s career above all else.

Locksmiths aren’t born, they’re made

Becoming a locksmith requires practise more than anything else. It also needs training, certification, a comprehensive tool kit that is added to over the years and the mentorship and guidance of a master craftsman.

And skill only comes from handling live jobs.

What live jobs are accompanied by is pressure

A good locksmith understands pressure and is prepared for it.

Frequently, locksmiths are called upon to rescue mums who have unwittingly locked their babies in their cars.

This is stressful for both the mum and baby and our locksmiths are trained the way bomb detonation experts are – to understand stress and stay calm in the face of it.

If you have locked yourself out of your home or car – don’t -panic!

Call the experts instead. If anyone can get you out of a jam, and in a jiffy, its professional locksmiths with many years of experience in the field.

Do your research and find a locksmith service that provides stellar services at pocket-friendly prices.

Be Wary of Scammers

While the internet has made our lives easy in many ways, it has also opened the door for scammers. The last thing you need is to trust a stranger with the safety of your house. When choosing a locksmith, pick one that has a good reputation. Some of the things to look out for is to see if they have a proper website. So many amateur locksmiths and people with nefarious intentions list their locksmith services on sites like Gumtree. Be very wary of them. Only choose a reputable locksmith with a good customer reviews and feedback.

To be a successful locksmith, what you need to excel at the job is patience, above all. A reliable locksmith will understand the stress that customers can be under when they are locked out of their homes or cars and will do what they can to reassure them and get the situation resolved at the earliest.