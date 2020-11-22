What Does Your Office Space Say About You?

Everything that your business does and presents reflects on the business itself. It is what shapes what people think about it, and your office is no exception to that general rule. Any customers, clients, partners, or potential employees who visit your office space will take away from it an impression of your business. Here are a few things your office might say if you put the thought into saying it.

Productive and energetic

If you create an office that is well designed for the productivity of the team, then you’re going to leave that same impression. If clients see that your team is productive, then they will trust the business to be able to better handle their custom. Ways to make the office look more practical include making sure that all of your employees have the kind of working space that they need, such as a mix of private cubicles and shared spaces to suit their different speeds for different tasks.

Care and attention

It’s one thing to make sure that your office meets all of the practical needs that your team has. However, it’s worth taking care of those little quality-of-life issues that can get in the way. There are plenty of practical reasons to keep the office clean, but you should ensure you don’t miss the oft-looked over parts of the office, such as the windows. With a glass polishing service, you can show not just your team but the world that you put attention and care into more than the office but how you handle your business, too. If you fail to take care of the details in your office, people will assume the same of how you provide your goods and services.

Scatterbrained and unfocused

On the other side of things, you should think about what your office might have to say about you that isn’t too positive. Take a look at the workstations that people see as soon as they come into the office. If they’re overly cluttered and full of stuff that looks like it belongs elsewhere, it can make you and your team look like you’re as poorly organized in your work as you are with your desk. Simply using desk tidies can help keep a handle on things.

You would rather be elsewhere

There’s nothing wrong with having a few photos or pieces of art around the office. However, there is such a thing as going overboard with it. You can share your interests through your decor, but if all of your photos are of you enjoying a specific hobby or location, it can make it look like your focus isn’t enough on the business. Think about varying things up with office art to create the visual inspiration that you need without leaning too far into your own interests.

Your office can leave a fantastic impression of the business if you ensure that’s the case. However, the inverse is true, too. Fail to take care of your space and those who visit it will take that away, too.