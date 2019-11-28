What is an FUE hair transplant?

An FUE hair transplant stand for follicular unit extraction. A follicular unit is a single hair follicle, and extraction refers to the process of carefully removing small groups of hair follicles from the head.

FUE is the most scientifically advanced treatment for male hair loss, and the technique has been refined many times since its introduction in 2003. For a treatment to be successful, the dermatologist or surgeon and their team must be specialised and highly trained. A transplant will fail if the delicate hair follicles are damaged or improperly transplanted.

FUE is a permanent solution to hair loss, in as much as your healthy hair follicles are simply moved onto the thinning areas. The body accepts these transplants, provided the follicles are not damaged by harvesting, which is why it’s important to choose a reputable clinic. All hair follicles have a lifespan, so the transplanted hairs will last for as long as they would have done, had they not been transplanted. Many men experience thinning on the top of the head, but retain the hair around the sides and back of the head until well into old age, meaning your transplanted hairs will not cease to function prematurely, and grow at the same rate as these hairs.

The refined, modern techniques of hair harvesting and transplantation mean the end result looks completely natural. It is after all, simply spreading your existing hair to even out the fullness. Combined with quality hair care to enrich the transplanted hair, the result is healthy and natural looking.

FUE treatment is used by some of the world’s top celebrities. Stars such as Mel Gibson and U2’s Bono are rumoured to have undergone the treatment.

The FUE capital of the world is Istanbul, which has over 300 clinics performing the procedure. The hair transplant Turkey market attracts cosmetic surgery tourists from all over the world, thanks to the combination of low prices and excellent standards of treatment.

